VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

November 17, 2025 | 18:05
(0) user say
VinFast is advancing its green mobility push in Indonesia through new agreements with leading local financial institutions.
VinFast signs MoUs with Indonesian banks to boost EV adoption

On November 15, VinFast announced it had signed a series of MoUs with Indonesia’s top banks and finance companies to support the country’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The agreements reinforce VinFast’s market expansion strategy and its commitment to making EV adoption easier for Southeast Asian consumers.

The MoUs cover partnerships with PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, PT Bank Woori Saudara Indonesia, PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance, PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, PT Maybank Indonesia Finance, and PT Sunindo Kookmin Best Finance. These collaborations come as VinFast prepares to launch operations at its Subang assembly plant, enhancing local production capacity to meet rising EV demand.

Under the agreements, VinFast and its financial partners will enhance strategic cooperation across multiple areas. Initially, the parties will work closely together on joint communication and marketing initiatives while standardising operational coordination processes. This will help streamline credit assessment and approval procedures, shorten processing times, and deliver a smoother, more efficient experience for customers.

Another key focus of the collaboration is to remove financial barriers for EV buyers, making ownership more accessible to Indonesian consumers. The partner finance companies have committed to developing attractive loan schemes offering competitive interest rates, low down payment options, and simplified, fast-track credit approval processes. These initiatives are expected to significantly expand VinFast’s customer base and support sales growth in the coming period.

In particular, the parties have agreed to jointly design tailored financial products for VinFast’s two flexible ownership models – the Battery-Included plan and the Battery Subscription plan – underscoring the partners’ shared commitment to developing financial solutions suited to diverse customer needs, from individual buyers to corporate clients, and enhancing access to sustainable mobility options.

Additionally, VinFast and its partners will explore integrating automotive insurance products, extended warranty packages, and financial after-sales services, thereby creating a comprehensive ecosystem of customer-focused financial solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Indonesia’s most reputable banks and finance partners to bring customers convenient, competitive, and comprehensive financial solutions. This partnership is an important step in our business strategy, and also a testament to VinFast’s ‘Customer-Centric’ philosophy and our commitment to accelerating the green transition in what we proudly call our second home market.”

Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has launched a wide range of smart, modern EVs – including the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34, and VF 7 – catering to the mobility needs of urban users. The company is simultaneously expanding its network of dealerships, service centres, and financial partners, providing flexible sales options, attractive after-sales support, and convenient financing solutions, including its innovative battery subscription model and industry-leading 90 per cent resale value guarantee.

VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

VinFast has secured a major boost for its global expansion plans with a $100 million green loan facility from MUFG Bank, Ltd.
VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing

VinFast Auto India has signed an MoU with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network.
Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Green GSM has signed an MoU with the Philippines’ Xentro Motors to franchise VinFast electric vehicles, marking its first overseas expansion and a key milestone in building a regional green mobility network.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast Indonesia EV electric vehicles EV assembly plant

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

VinFast 2025: 100,000 Vehicles Sold in Nine Months, Sets National Record

VinFast 2025: 100,000 Vehicles Sold in Nine Months, Sets National Record

VinFast Philippines 2025: Earthquake Relief for Cebu Residents

VinFast Philippines 2025: Earthquake Relief for Cebu Residents

VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing

VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing

PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital

PVcomBank donates 10 electric vehicles to support Hue Central Hospital

