Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SBV proposes reporting for international transfers over $1,000

August 20, 2025 | 17:35
(0) user say
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has proposed new rules requiring reporting of international transfers of $1,000 or more, aiming to curb illicit flows and money laundering.
Transferring $1,000 abroad have to report to prevent currency drain

The SBV is drafting a decree regulating the licensing for establishment and operations of banks, foreign exchange management, anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing, and prevention of financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in international financial centres (IFCs) in Vietnam.

The draft decree specifically outlines responsibilities for implementing anti-money laundering measures by reporting entities in IFCs, as well as related organisations and individuals. It also defines the roles of supervisory authorities of the IFCs, including the SBV, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, and other relevant ministries and agencies, to ensure compliance with Law on AML.

The draft introduces several preferential and exceptional policies for reporting entities at IFCs, including allowing them to apply AML measures already in use by their owners or parent banks, even if such measures are not yet regulated under Vietnamese law, provided they do not violate existing laws. It also imposes a requirement to report international electronic fund transfers exceeding a threshold of $1,000.

According to the SBV’s proposal, Vietnam’s Law on AML requires all AML efforts to be in accordance with legal regulations while safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, and interests. It also aims to ensure normal economic and investment activities, protect legal rights and interests of individuals and organisations, and prevent abuse of AML policies to infringe on legitimate rights.

Given the higher degree of financial openness within IFCs, especially in terms of capital flow and cross-border transactions, and the presence of major international financial institutions across various sectors, there must be stringent mechanisms in place. This is to prevent entities from exploiting the IFC or its special policies to launder or legitimise questionable funds.

The draft decree also outlines the use of foreign currencies by members of the IFC, including commercial banks, branches of the SBV, and other participants. To mitigate policy misuse risks and ensure a clear distinction between foreign currency transactions within the IFC and those with the rest of Vietnam, it mandates that all such payments and transfers must go through foreign currency payment accounts held at member commercial banks or branches of the SBV.

Bybit Technology interested in sandbox on crypto assets Bybit Technology interested in sandbox on crypto assets

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang held a meeting with Ben Zhou, co-founder of Bybit Technology. on April 17 to discuss the digital asset market.
Evaluating the feasibility of taxing cryptocurrency assets in Vietnam Evaluating the feasibility of taxing cryptocurrency assets in Vietnam

At a conference with small and medium-sized enterprises in early 2025, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh tasked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) with exploring the piloting of a cryptoasset exchange via a controlled testing mechanism. The establishment of such a digital asset exchange must be placed within a suitable legal framework to enable effective management, maximise resources, and mitigate risks.
Digital assets on the banking radar Digital assets on the banking radar

Vietnamese financial institutions are exploring digital assets with growing seriousness, positioning the banking sector at a critical juncture where innovation, regulation, and risk management must converge.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AML SBV money laundering

Related Contents

Singaporean funds injecting money and know-how

Singaporean funds injecting money and know-how

Vietnam braces for financial headwinds with limited policy leeway

Vietnam braces for financial headwinds with limited policy leeway

Roadmap outlined to abolish credit quotas

Roadmap outlined to abolish credit quotas

Minister of Finance proposes 'seed money' strategy to unlock disbursement

Minister of Finance proposes 'seed money' strategy to unlock disbursement

Police dismantle large-scale gambling ring using AI for money laundering

Police dismantle large-scale gambling ring using AI for money laundering

Anti-laundering legal holes being bridged

Anti-laundering legal holes being bridged

Banks raise deposit rates as year-end lending heats up

Banks raise deposit rates as year-end lending heats up

New catalysts emerge for Vietnam’s stock market

New catalysts emerge for Vietnam’s stock market

IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

Interest rates poised to ease slightly as credit growth accelerates

Interest rates poised to ease slightly as credit growth accelerates

Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push

Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push

Banks step up lending push ahead of year-end demand

Banks step up lending push ahead of year-end demand

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020