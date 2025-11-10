Corporate

Vietnamese businesses pour $1.1 billion into overseas ventures

November 10, 2025 | 19:25
Vietnam outbound investment, including both newly registered and adjusted capital, reached $1.1 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, a 2.3-fold increase from the same period last year.
A raw material field of TH Group in Russia

According to the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, 145 overseas ventures were granted investment certificates with the total registered capital of $742.8 million, surging 72.8 per cent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there were 28 overseas ventures being adjusted with an additional capital of $358.2 million, an 8.3-fold increase from a year ago.

The largest proportion of outbound investment went to the generation and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning with $342.5 million, or 31.1 per cent of the total overseas investment. The manufacturing and processing industry was closely behind with $277.6 million, or 25.2 per cent.

Wholesale, retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles ranked third with $129.6 million, or 11.8 per cent.

Vietnamese businesses invested in 36 countries and territories in the first 10 months of 2025. Among them, Laos was the top destination for Vietnamese outbound investments worth $590.3 million, making up 53.6 per cent of the total sum. The Philippines was the next destination with $92 million, accounting for 8.4 per cent.

Germany scooped up the third place with $78.1 million, representing 7.1 per cent, followed by Indonesia with $69.6 million (6.3 per cent) and the US at $33.9 million (3.1 per cent).

The shift of outbound investment indicates that Vietnamese businesses are increasingly injecting capital while exporting technology and brands to the international market, experts said.

Simultaneously, foreign direct investment (FDI) capital continues to reaffirm the pivotal role of economic growth. As of October 31, FDI inflows stood at $31.52 billion, marking a 15.6 per cent increase on-year. Among them, registered FDI hit $14.07 billion with 3,321 newly registered ventures, up 21.1 per cent in project count. Meanwhile, adjusted FDI capital reached $12.11 billion, a 45 per cent increase on-year.

By Thanh Van

