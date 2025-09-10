Corporate

Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months

September 10, 2025 | 10:02
(0) user say
Vietnam’s outbound investments totalled $556.1 million in the first eight months of 2025, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year, according to data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months
Vietnamese enterprises receiving investment certificates and agreements for ventures in Laos

Vietnamese investors have invested in 108 overseas ventures, with total registered capital of $426.5 million, while adjusted capital for 21 ventures accounts for an additional $129.7 million.

Data from the Foreign Investment Agency shows that Vietnamese investors have primarily focused on the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning, with investment of $111.2 million, or 20 per cent of the total. This was followed by transport and warehousing with $109.1 million, and wholesale and retail trade with $78.5 million.

In the first eight months of 2024, 33 countries and territories received Vietnam's overseas investments. Among them, Laos took the lead with $150.3 million, accounting for 27 per cent of the total. The Philippines and Indonesia came behind with $61.8 million and nearly $60.45 million, representing 11.1 per cent and 10.9 per cent.

As of the end of August, Vietnam had 1,929 valid overseas projects with total registered capital of more than $23.17 billion.

With this capital, Vietnamese investors have invested in mining (nearly $7.1 billion, 31 per cent), agriculture–forestry–fishery (over $3.4 billion), and information and communications (over $2.9 billion).

Vietnam's overseas investment hits nearly $490 million in first half of 2025

Vietnamese enterprises are ramping up their global presence, launching 86 new overseas ventures in the first half of 2025, three times higher than the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
Overseas investment surges 3.5 times in the first seven months

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam's total outbound investment reached $528.5 million, 3.5 times higher than the same period last year.
Investor confidence lifts Vietnam's FDI above $26 billion

Foreign investment into Vietnam soared past $26 billion in the first eight months of 2025, up more than 27 per cent on-year, underscoring strong investor confidence.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
outbound investments vietnamese investors total registered capital Overseas investments

