Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months

Vietnamese enterprises receiving investment certificates and agreements for ventures in Laos

Vietnamese investors have invested in 108 overseas ventures, with total registered capital of $426.5 million, while adjusted capital for 21 ventures accounts for an additional $129.7 million.

Data from the Foreign Investment Agency shows that Vietnamese investors have primarily focused on the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning, with investment of $111.2 million, or 20 per cent of the total. This was followed by transport and warehousing with $109.1 million, an d wholesale and retail trade with $78.5 million.

In the first eight months of 2024, 33 countries and territories received Vietnam's overseas investments. Among them, Laos took the lead with $150.3 million, accounting for 27 per cent of the total. The Philippines and Indonesia came behind with $61.8 million and nearly $60.45 million, representing 11.1 per cent and 10.9 per cent .

As of the end of August, Vietnam had 1,929 valid overseas projects with total registered capital of more than $23.17 billion.

With this capital, Vietnamese investors have invested in mining (nearly $7.1 billion, 31 per cent ), agriculture–forestry–fishery (over $3.4 billion ), and information and communications (over $2.9 billion ).

