Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

The event took place on May 27 and comes as the Hanoi-Bac Ninh northeast region emerges as a new growth pole, driven by expanding infrastructure, high-tech investment, foreign direct investment inflows, and the relocation of residents and knowledge-based workers.

Hong Hac City is being developed on a 197-hectare site with a comprehensive master plan

Located in Bac Ninh Province, adjoining the Hanoi region and serving as a key hub within Northern Vietnam’s major economic corridor, Hong Hac City is being developed on a more than 197-hectare site with a comprehensive master plan encompassing technical infrastructure, green parks, multi-storey parking facilities, and public amenities such as healthcare, education, sports, and cultural infrastructure.

The overall site coverage ratio is limited to 27.9 per cent, with a projected urban population of over 27,000 residents.

In addition to a range of mixed-use service clusters forming an integrated 'all-in-one' functional ecosystem, Hong Hac City is structured into three residential subdivisions, namely Hong Phat, Hong Thinh, and Hong Phuc, comprising more than 2,800 units including semi-detached villas, townhouses, and commercial shophouses.

Within the development structure, the Hong Phat subdivision (Zone F) is prioritised as the first phase of implementation. Following the launch of Zone F1-1 last June, Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam have now continued with the commercialisation of Zone F1-2, which comprises 397 units.

The first handover phase of Zone F1-1 is scheduled for the end of this year.

Bui Duy Toan, director of Sales and Marketing Division of Phu My Hung, said that Hong Hac City is not being developed as a standalone initiative, but rather as an integrated urban township featuring a comprehensive ecosystem of education, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and sustainable living spaces.

"Over the past 33 years, the success of Phu My Hung has been committed to green urban development principles, strict compliance, a resident-centric approach, synchronised infrastructure and amenity development, and the creation of long-term value. With Hong Hac City, we continue to pursue the same philosophy," Toan said.

The developer's decision to build Hong Hac City in Bac Ninh stems from a long-term vision of the Hanoi northeast region's growth potential, which is being driven by inter-regional transport infrastructure, high-tech industrial hubs, Gia Binh International Airport, and improved connectivity with Hanoi and other northern provinces.

“We see significant development potential in the Hanoi northeast region in the coming years. Hong Hac City is oriented to become a new landmark of the Hanoi’s region, contributing to the formation of a new living standard for the area,” said Toan.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Kim Chung, former deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, noted that the northeast Hanoi and Bac Ninh area is emerging as a new growth pole within the expanded capital’s region.

"The development momentum of this area is driven by three key factors: inflows of high-tech foreign investment, improving inter-regional connectivity infrastructure, and the ongoing migration of population and labour away from the core urban centre," Chung said.

"In the long term, northeast Hanoi and Bac Ninh have the potential to form a large-scale urban-industrial-technology corridor in northern Vietnam."

In this context, well-planned gateway urban townships are expected to play a pivotal role in reshaping the capital region's spatial structure while forming new hubs for living, working, and connectivity beyond Hanoi's core urban area.

Bui Duy Toan, director of Sales and Marketing Division, Phu My Hung

Hong Hac City is positioned to become a new landmark in the northeast region, developed as an eco-urban and knowledge-based township featuring an all-in-one amenity ecosystem and a living environment oriented towards future generations of residents.

In parallel with product development, a series of large-scale amenities are being implemented, including a 17.8-hectare central park, a comprehensive school system, healthcare facilities, and various community spaces.

In the near future, the developer is expected to inaugurate a Sales Gallery located within a 6.2-hectare experiential complex at the heart of the township. This area integrates a wide range of amenities, including a nearly 2-hectare landscape lake, picnic and camping zones, check-in spaces, as well as experiential activities for both visitors and prospective residents.

Master plan rendering of Hong Hac City.

Hyoguchi Bruce Ryo, head of the South Vietnam Division of Nomura, said the project continues to uphold its eco-urban development approach, guided by five core values: green, healthy, prosperous, dynamic, and happy living.

"We believe Hong Hac City is a valuable investment asset and a true living environment for future residents," Ryo said.

"Nomura's urban development experience in Japan, particularly through its PROUD residential brand, is being studied and selectively adapted to suit local conditions in Vietnam. The aim is to enhance living experiences, operational quality, and the long-term value of the venture."

Hong Hac City is set to have a 17.8-hectare central park.

The partnership between Phu My Hung and Nomura is expected to lay a strong foundation for the long-term development of Hong Hac City, combining international expertise with a profound understanding of the Vietnamese market.

The launch of Zone F1-2 also marks a new preparatory phase in the development journey of Hong Hac City, as it moves towards the formation of a large-scale eco-urban township at the northeast growth pole of Hanoi, an area widely expected to become one of the key development hubs of the expanded capital’s region over the next decade.

The project will begin handing over its first units to customers by the end of this year. At the same time, the developer is also rolling out financial support programmes, including zero interest financing and principal payment grace periods until handover, in collaboration with major banks such as Vietcombank, BIDV, VIB, and Standard Chartered.

Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi Phu My Hung Corporation held the grand opening of its new real estate transaction office in Hanoi on October 3, located at 677 Lac Long Quan street, Tay Ho ward.