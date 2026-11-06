Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

European firms push for stronger Vietnam trade ties

November 06, 2026 | 12:19
(0) user say
European business leaders called for stronger trade and investment cooperation with Vietnam during a series of high-level meetings with senior government officials in Hanoi led by the EU-ASEAN Business Council.
European firms push for stronger Vietnam trade ties
Photo: EU-ASEAN Business Council

Business leaders said Vietnam remains a top growth market for European companies, highlighting opportunities for further investment in high-value sectors as Vietnam enters its next phase of growth. This includes science and technology innovation, high-tech manufacturing, sustainable aviation, renewable energy, and low-carbon solutions, healthcare modernisation, as well as insurance and financial services.

Around 110 senior executives are in Hanoi for a three-day business delegation visit from November 4 to 6, representing nearly 40 European companies in sectors ranging from high-tech manufacturing and logistics to consumer goods and healthcare. The visit comes shortly after the sixth anniversary of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) in August, in addition to the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January.

Chris Humphrey, executive director of the EU-ABC, said, “European businesses have been investing in Vietnam for decades, but with the EVFTA in place, trade and investment between the European Union and Vietnam has soared over the past few years. We would like that growth to continue through greater European investment along with deeper cooperation in research and development, capacity building, and the sharing of expertise and best practices.”

During the meetings, discussions also explored how Vietnam could attract more high-value investment, strengthen investor confidence, and address key business challenges. This includes reducing regulatory hurdles, enhancing intellectual property protection, strengthening illicit trade prevention, streamlining customs procedures, as well as building stronger links between foreign investors and domestic companies.

“There is no question that Vietnam is a highly attractive market. But to ensure its long-term competitiveness, European businesses would like to see continued reforms to strengthen the opportunities accorded by the EVFTA and deepen economic integration beyond tariff elimination,” said Humphrey.

In the EU-ABC’s latest business sentiment survey, Vietnam emerged as the top destination in ASEAN for European business expansion, with 64 per cent of respondents indicating plans to scale up in the country over the next five years. Vietnam also drew the highest interest from companies not yet present in the market, with 34 per cent considering entry.

Humphrey said, “European businesses see Vietnam as a regional manufacturing hub and key part of global value chains. Vietnam is well positioned to take the lead in advancing regional economic integration and opening the door to new opportunities across ASEAN, as the EU seeks to deepen its engagement with the region.”

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

On May 26-27, European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva will visit Hanoi to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and Vietnam in science, technology and innovation.
Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists

Vietnam has risen to fourth place among the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers for summer 2026, while also ranking among the region’s fastest-growing markets in terms of travel interest, according to Agoda.
Vietnam tops ASEAN as most attractive to European businesses Vietnam tops ASEAN as most attractive to European businesses

Vietnam has emerged as the most attractive ASEAN market for European businesses planning to expand their operations, according to the annual survey by the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on September 9.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EU-ASEAN Business Council EVFTA European Countries

Related Contents

Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience

Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience

EVFTA is a meaningful increase in both volume and quality

EVFTA is a meaningful increase in both volume and quality

Six years of EVFTA reshape Vietnam-EU trade ties

Six years of EVFTA reshape Vietnam-EU trade ties

EVFTA deepens Vietnam-EU relations after six years

EVFTA deepens Vietnam-EU relations after six years

Vietnam and Italy unlock new momentum for bilateral trade and investment

Vietnam and Italy unlock new momentum for bilateral trade and investment

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

European firms push for stronger Vietnam trade ties

European firms push for stronger Vietnam trade ties

Climate pressures mount on Vietnam's coffee sector

Climate pressures mount on Vietnam's coffee sector

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020