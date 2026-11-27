SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – GROW with Singlife ("GROW"), an integrated investment platform under leading financial services company Singlife, today announces the launch of an exclusive Singapore-dollar (SGD) share class of the Fidelity Active STrategy (FAST) – Emerging Markets Fund ("the Fund"), managed by Fidelity International ("Fidelity").



The new share class, available exclusively on GROW's platforms, gives investors in Singapore access to a differentiated approach to emerging markets: one that takes long positions in companies poised to outperform, and short positions in those it expects to underperform. It is priced and traded in SGD, allowing investors to access the Fund using cash or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds without having to convert their money into US dollars, the Fund's base currency.



The launch is the latest in a series of exclusive investment solutions GROW has introduced in partnership with leading global asset managers, reinforcing its commitment to bringing differentiated investment opportunities to Singapore investors. It also reflects GROW's approach to portfolio diversification: looking beyond conventional investment strategies to bring greater choice and flexibility, new potential sources of returns, and options that complement existing portfolio allocations.



While conventional emerging markets equity funds generally benefit when the value of their holdings rise, the Fund takes a differentiated approach. As well as investing in companies with strong fundamentals, aiming to benefit as their value grows, the Fund can take short positions designed to gain when share prices fall, in companies facing deteriorating prospects. This gives the Fund's managers greater flexibility to seek returns across different market conditions.



The launch comes as investors reassess their allocations to emerging markets. In a September 2026 survey by global professional services firm Marsh, nearly half of 430 large institutional investors said they plan to increase their holdings of emerging-market shares over the next year.



According to Fidelity, improving corporate earnings and attractive valuations are supporting renewed interest in emerging markets. Corporate earnings growth in emerging markets continues to outpace that of developed markets, with positive earnings revisions broadening beyond technology to sectors such as financials, materials and energy. Although emerging markets are generally less established and tend to be more volatile than developed markets, they are far from homogeneous, reinforcing the importance of an active and selective approach to identifying attractive opportunities.



Tim Wong, Head of Products at GROW with Singlife, said: "At GROW, we build our product shelf around where investors' needs are heading, not just where they've been. Successful investing has never been about timing the market, but about the discipline to stay invested and the conviction to act when opportunities emerge. While US equities will remain a core engine of growth, the next wave of opportunity extends beyond them, and emerging markets offer a compelling option. Partnering with Fidelity to bring this strategy to Singapore is part of how we stay ahead of that shift, giving advisers differentiated solutions to build stronger, more diversified portfolios for their clients."



The Fund draws on Fidelity's global research platform, combining experienced portfolio leadership with insights from analysts on the ground, sector experts and dedicated shorting specialists. The strategy has an established track record. As of 30 September 2026, the Fund has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index year to date and over one, three and five years. It has returned an annualised 9.0% since its launch, compared with 6.2% for the index. This year, the Fund was also named 'Best Fund Over 3 Years' in the 'Equity Emerging Markets Global' category at the Lipper Fund Awards 2026. Past performances of the Fund are not indicative of future performance.



Wildon Goh, Head of Southeast Asia and Country Head of Singapore at Fidelity International, said: "As investors look to diversify their portfolios and capture the long-term growth potential of emerging markets, access to differentiated investment approaches is becoming increasingly important. Underpinned by Fidelity's deep and extensive global research capabilities, and the on-the-ground insights of our extensive network of analysts, the Fidelity Active STrategy (FAST) – Emerging Markets Fund takes an active long-short approach that enables the investment team to uncover and respond to opportunities as market conditions evolve. We are pleased to partner with GROW with Singlife to make this differentiated strategy available through an exclusive Singapore-dollar share class, providing investors in Singapore with a more convenient way to access emerging-market opportunities."



The exclusive SGD share class of the Fidelity Active STrategy (FAST) – Emerging Markets Fund is available at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV), with a minimum investment amount of just S$200.00. Investors on the GROW platform can learn more by contacting their Financial Adviser Representatives. Self-directed investors can visit dollarDEX.com to subscribe.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.