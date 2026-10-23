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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience

October 23, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has held talks in Brussels with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on bilateral cooperation, regional security, and global challenges.
Vietnam and EU pledge deeper ties on security, trade, and resilience
Photo: VNA

During the visit on October 22, the EU and Vietnam recognised the importance of strengthening resilience, diversifying partnerships, and promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, including through the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Both sides welcomed the momentum in their relations, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership, including through Global Gateway investments and the Just Energy Transition Partnership. They called for full implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and swift ratification of the Investment Protection Agreement. They also agreed to work towards developing cooperation on Critical Raw Materials and to continue to deepen cooperation on technology and innovation, education and training, the green transition, strategic infrastructure, the circular economy, and the blue economy.

Both sides recognised the potential for cooperation in defence and security in accordance with their respective laws, priorities, and policies. They appreciated the role of the Vietnam–EU Defence and Security Dialogue and existing cooperation frameworks, including those on cooperation on maritime safety and security, cybersecurity, crisis management, and capacity-building.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, including through the dedicated bilateral dialogue.

Finally, they underscored the importance of effective multilateralism and a rules-based international order. Presidents Costa and von der Leyen welcomed Vietnam’s constructive role in ASEAN, and the leaders looked forward to the EU–ASEAN Commemorative Summit in 2027 marking 50 years of relations.

Vietnam and EFTA member states sign free trade agreement Vietnam and EFTA member states sign free trade agreement

Vietnam and representatives of the member states of the European Free Trade Association have signed a free trade agreement in Hanoi.
Vietnam and Switzerland to deepen financial cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland to deepen financial cooperation

On October 18, at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Le Tan Can met with a delegation from Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, accompanied by Swiss businesses and led by State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda, as part of Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam and Liechtenstein sign double taxation avoidance agreement Vietnam and Liechtenstein sign double taxation avoidance agreement

On October 18, at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam’s Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, and Liechtenstein Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Brigitte Haas signed a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between Vietnam and Liechtenstein.

By Thanh Van

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the EU Vietnam EVFTA bilateral cooperation

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