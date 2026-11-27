MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – Fishing vessels operating in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean frequently transfer their catch to cargo vessels on the high seas even when a suitable port is within comparable reach, according to a new analysis by the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority (MIMRA) and Starboard Maritime Intelligence. The findings, based on six years of vessel tracking data, undermine the main justification for a practice that keeps vessels and their crews at sea for months beyond the reach of port inspection.

1,644 transfers between 6 cargo ships and 486 fishing vessels, tracked by satellite from May 2020 to March 2026.

In 41% of tested transfers, a suitable port was at least as close as the cargo ship; in 19%, vessels sailed more than three times further to meet the cargo ship than to reach a port.

5 of the 8 transshipment hotspots lie within 550 nautical miles of Pacific ports: Funafuti (Tuvalu), Kavieng (Papua New Guinea), Kosrae (Federated States of Micronesia), Honiara (Solomon Islands) and Kiritimati (Kiribati).

36% of fishing vessels transferred catch to more than one cargo ship.

One cargo ship made 42 transfers with 30 fishing vessels on a single 64-day voyage.

No relationship between fuel prices and transfer locations, and no shift towards port use, over six years.

Transshipment at sea, the transfer of catch from a fishing vessel to a refrigerated cargo vessel on the open ocean, is permitted under the rules of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) only where unloading in port is deemed "impracticable". The fishing industry has long argued that ports are too far from fishing grounds for this to be a realistic option.The analysis examined 1,644 transfers between six cargo vessels and 486 fishing vessels recorded between May 2020 and March 2026. In 41% of the 1,277 transfers for which a comparison could be made, a suitable port was at least as close as the cargo vessel the fishing vessel travelled to meet. In approximately one case in five, the distance travelled to reach the cargo vessel was more than three times the distance to a suitable port. Five of the eight areas in which transfers are concentrated lie within 550 nautical miles of ports in Pacific Island countries.The study also tested the main economic argument for transshipping at sea: fuel costs. It found no measurable relationship between fuel prices and transfer locations over the six-year period, and no shift in fleet behaviour towards greater use of ports. Instead, transfers follow commercial lines of flag and ownership.Dr. Moritz Lehmann, Senior Oceanographer at Starboard Maritime Intelligence and a lead author of the study, commented: "What struck me most were the distances these vessels already cover as a matter of routine. Fishing grounds lie more than 8,000 nautical miles from home ports, and vessels cover around 4,500 nautical miles during active fishing. Against that, the argument that a port call represents an impracticable detour does not hold up."When vessels are not required to enter port, authorities have far fewer chances to inspect working conditions on board, and crews to seek help. The International Labour Organization estimates that at least 128,000 fishers worldwide were in forced labour aboard fishing vessels in 2021. As cargo vessels also deliver fuel, provisions and replacement crew at sea, fishing vessels can remain at sea for extended periods; the report notes one case of 22,155 nautical miles over 148 days without a port call. The mixing of catch from multiple vessels in a single cargo hold further limits the ability of authorities and buyers to verify where, how and by whom fish was caught, leaving significant opportunities for "laundering" illegal fish and other criminal activities to occur.WCPFC rules, the only binding framework governing transshipment in the region, have prohibited high-seas transshipment by longline vessels since 2009, unless a member determines that transshipment in port is impracticable. Guidelines defining that criterion were due by 2012 but have never been adopted. In their absence, each member makes its own determination for its fleet, without a common evidentiary standard or independent verification. Efforts to reform the measure have not reached consensus in seventeen years.The Commission, which manages the world's largest tuna fishery and supplies more than half of the tuna consumed globally, brings its 26 members together in Port Vila, Vanuatu, from 30 November to 5 December. The United States, the European Union and France have expressed support for ending high-seas transshipment.Glen Joseph, Director at the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority, said: "The Western and Central Pacific fishery depends on Pacific waters. Every transfer that takes place on the high seas is a port call that does not happen, and an opportunity for oversight that is lost. Pacific Island countries are not seeking to end transshipment, but to bring it into ports and national waters, where it can be monitored, where the people on board can be protected, and where the region can benefit from it."Dr. Jessica Cramp, Executive Director at Sharks Pacific, said: "For seventeen years, high-seas transshipment has been presented as a necessity. It was meant to be the exception, not the rule. This analysis shows that, in many cases, it is a commercial choice, one that keeps crews and catch beyond oversight. The meeting in Port Vila offers governments an opportunity to bring vessels back into port, to require evidence for every exemption and to place independent fisheries observers at sea. Pacific Island countries have led the way, and the rest of the Commission now has the opportunity to follow."Sharks Pacific and its partners call on WCPFC members to end high-seas transshipment by longline vessels and to require transfers to take place in designated ports or within national waters. Pending a decision, they recommend that any impracticability claim be backed by evidence, including actual fuel costs and government fuel support; that an independent high-seas transshipment observer programme be established; and that vessels be required to return to port at regular intervals, so that the Commission's 2024 crew labour standards can be enforced. They also urge seafood-importing countries to strengthen traceability requirements for tuna.Notes to editorsKey figures from the report

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