SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – On 25 November, Wevo officially opened its new facility in Singapore. The production of well-proven potting compounds, adhesives and sealants for electronics manufacturing has started. In future, customers in the Asia-Pacific region will benefit from shorter delivery routes and greater delivery reliability, among other advantages.

Official opening of the Wevo facility in Singapore (from left): Siok Leng Yeo, Director Energy & Chemicals Cluster at JTC Corporation, Daniel Thomas, CEO of WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH, Marcus Dass, Senior Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Matthias Vogel, Head of the Financial Department of the German Embassy in Singapore, Jochen Frank, CTO of WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH, Gerd Viertel, Managing Director of WEVO Chemical (Asia-Pacific) Pte. Ltd. (Image: © WEVO Chemical (Asia-Pacific) Pte. Ltd.).

In a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel Thomas, CEO, Jochen Frank, CTO (both WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH) and Gerd Viertel, Managing Director (WEVO Chemical (Asia-Pacific) Pte. Ltd.) inaugurated the new production site together with guests of honour: Representatives of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), JTC Corporation and the German Embassy in Singapore attended the celebrations."With this new facility, we are consistently developing our presence in Asia-Pacific and combining regional manufacturing with global standards. This is a significant milestone in our company's history of more than 80 years," says Wevo CEO Daniel Thomas. "We would like to thank the authorities and our partners in Singapore as well as all those colleagues who have supported the setting-up process."Jochen Frank, Wevo CTO, adds: "In Singapore, we found the ideal conditions for setting up our plant. Together with various service providers and professionals who provided a great deal of experience in terms of production engineering, we were able to realise the facility in such a way that our products can be manufactured to meet our usual high quality standards." Wevo is investing more than 10 million euros in the site to increasingly manufacture in the region for the region. In the long term, up to 50 jobs are to be created.The portfolio includes potting compounds, adhesives and sealants for electronics. The materials, based on polyurethane, epoxy resin and silicone, protect sensitive components in industries such as e-mobility and energy technology.Gerd Viertel, Managing Director of WEVO Chemical (Asia-Pacific), explains: "Our aim is to achieve a leading position in Asia too, through customer proximity and technological expertise, combined with a deep understanding of demanding electrical and electronic applications. The solutions produced in Singapore meet the growing requirements of our customers in the region, for example in terms of modern components and efficient manufacturing."With support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Wevo established its new production facility, enabling the company to supply customers across Asia-Pacific more quickly. Marcus Dass, Senior Vice President of the EDB, emphasises: "Wevo's decision to establish a manufacturing facility in Singapore reflects our strengths as a trusted base for advanced manufacturing. [...] We look forward to deepening our partnership with Wevo as it grows its presence in Singapore."Full text available here: wevochemical.sg/facility-opening

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