ITL strengthens global connectivity at top Asian logistics event

From October 29-31, tlacSEA 2025 was held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore with record scale, gathering more than 300 international enterprises and 10,000 trade visitors.

The event took place amid rapid logistics and freight growth across Southeast Asia, driven by expanding intra-regional trade, booming e-commerce, and large-scale infrastructure investments. According to Mordor Intelligence, the regional logistics market is projected to reach $390 billion by 2030, growing at 6.2 per cent annually.

As the region’s most influential logistics, transport, IT, and supply chain management event, this year's tlacSEA brought together leading businesses, offering advanced digitalisation and sustainable development solutions.

“As the number of exhibitors reaches a record high, focusing on digital transformation and sustainable development models, tlacSEA 2025 is driving the wave of innovation in the logistics industry across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Michael Wilton, CEO and managing director of organisers MMI Asia.

At this arena shaping the future of the regional logistics industry, ITL participated for the second time, reaffirming its pioneering position of a leading Vietnamese logistics enterprise, not only through its professional exhibition booth but also with a strong presence in networking activities, dialogues, and in-depth discussions with industry experts.

Under the leadership of Ben Anh, group CEO of ITL Corporation, team members representing subsidiaries, including ITL Aviation, ITL Freight Management, and Sotrans Group, introduced its shared logistics ecosystem to international customers and partners, showcasing the company’s extensive connectivity capabilities across regional and global supply chains.

Throughout the three-day event, ITL’s booth attracted significant attention from international businesses, customers, and partners. This was a valuable opportunity for ITL to connect, exchange professional insights, and expand its network of strategic partnerships across the region.

At this year's event, ITL brought specialised analyses through the participation of two experts in the conference’s strategic discussion sessions, illustrating its active role in promoting innovation and sustainable development for the industry.

Board member of ITL Frieght Management Alexander Olsen delivered a presentation on sustainable barging as part of Vietnam’s infrastructure planning. He analysed the essential role of sustainable waterway transport in national infrastructure planning, as well as solutions to improve efficiency and reduce emissions in the supply chain.

Tony Anh, deputy general director of ITL Corporation and CEO of ITL Aviation Logistics, joined an in-depth panel discussion on transforming transport logistics through technology and regional connectivity, sharing strategic insights on the strong transformation of Vietnam’s logistics industry. He emphasised the role of technology, regional connectivity, and the potential for Vietnam to become an Asian air logistics hub.

By continuously participating in major regional and global logistics forums, ITL demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of the regional logistics industry and marks a significant step forward in demonstrating ITL’s position on the international logistics map, paving the way for strategic cooperation and opening up new directions for long-term growth.

Over 25 years of growth, ITL has continuously expanded its scale and enhanced its operational capabilities. With a network spanning Indochina and agency partnerships in more than 190 countries and territories, ITL provides a solid platform connecting Vietnamese businesses to the global supply chain.

Looking ahead, the group aims to maintain its pioneering spirit, focusing on providing effective logistics solutions and superior experiences.

ITL addresses digital and green transformation challenges in logistics industry As a co-sponsor of the Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition 2024 (VILOG 2024), ITL made a strong impression on the event with a series of digital and green transformation solutions.

ITL cements position at European logistics event By participating in the Transport Logistic & Air Cargo Europe Exhibition and Conference 2025, ITL Corporation has affirmed its international position as a trusted commercial bridge between Vietnam and the world.