Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant

January 06, 2026 | 08:40
(0) user say
The government is accelerating preparations for the North–South high-speed railway, with a tighter timeline set for key technical groundwork and institutional readiness.
PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant

Under conclusions issued on January 4, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh tasked the Ministry of Construction (MoC) with completing the selection of an international consultant for the North–South high-speed railway project within January. The directive was outlined in a notice from the Government Office summarising discussions of the Standing Committee of the government on the implementation of major railway lines, including related procedures, regulations, and technical standards.

According to the Standing Committee of the Government, the selection of experienced international consultants is to support the MoC and the project management board in the preparation and implementation of the scheme, including developing criteria for evaluating the selection of investment methods and investors.

Besides that, the MoC is required to select international consultants urgently to prepare a feasibility study report and report to the PM before January 15.

The MoC, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant ministries and agencies, with the support of experts and consultants, will review Vietnamese and international standards and regulations, international experience, and the practical conditions of Vietnam to select the most suitable technology for the project, such as rail-based, magnetic levitation, and magnetic levitation tunnels.

The selection must be based on economic and technical factors, as well as political and diplomatic aspects, self-reliance and technology transfer capabilities, finance, practical experience, climate, and soil conditions, to enable gradual mastery of the technology in operation, maintenance, design, and production.

Furthermore, the ministry is tasked to lead the development of criteria, procedures, and evaluation for selecting the most effective and optimal investment method that benefits the nation and its people, avoiding corruption and negative practices.

If necessary, specific mechanisms and suitable policies for each investment method must be implemented in accordance with established procedures and regulations, accompanied by thorough impact assessments to ensure scientific rigour, transparency, and a balance of interests and risk sharing. These additional options must be collected in a report, which will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the Government before January 10.

Localities and Vietnam Electricity are required to continue accelerating land clearance and relocation of technical infrastructure according to the approved plan and the Resolution of the National Assembly at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Local authorities are responsible for reviewing and accurately reporting their capital demand to the MoC and the Ministry of Finance so that capital allocation and coordination can be ensured, preventing delays in land clearance due to a lack of funds.

The projected double-track railway is planned to span approximately 1,540 km from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, with a design speed of 350 km per hour and an axle load of 22.5 tonnes.

The undertaking will include 23 passenger stations and five freight stations, along with investment in vehicles and equipment for passenger transport. It requires an estimated investment capital of some $58.71 billion.

THACO and Hyundai Rotem sign strategic railway partnership THACO and Hyundai Rotem sign strategic railway partnership

THACO and Hyundai Rotem have launched a strategic partnership to localise rail production in Vietnam, supporting the country’s expanding railway network.
VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact

The two companies will collaborate on technology and systems for high-speed railway projects.
PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Construction to finalise the investment model for the North–South high-speed railway by the end of January, signalling a push to move the project from planning to implementation.
Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway

Vingroup has pulled out of its bid to build the North-South high-speed railway, allowing the group to focus its resources on other key infrastructure projects.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
North-South high-speed railway project railway project Standing Committee of the Government international consultant

Related Contents

Positive signs for implementing North-South high-speed railway project

Positive signs for implementing North-South high-speed railway project

Japan pledges support for multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project

Japan pledges support for multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail project

Raft of options still to pore over for high-speed railway

Raft of options still to pore over for high-speed railway

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020