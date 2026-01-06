PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant

Under conclusions issued on January 4, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh tasked the Ministry of Construction (MoC) with completing the selection of an international consultant for the North–South high-speed railway project within January. The directive was outlined in a notice from the Government Office summarising discussions of the Standing Committee of the government on the implementation of major railway lines, including related procedures, regulations, and technical standards.

According to the Standing Committee of the Government, the selection of experienced international consultants is to support the MoC and the project management board in the preparation and implementation of the scheme, including developing criteria for evaluating the selection of investment methods and investors.

Besides that, the MoC is required to select international consultants urgently to prepare a feasibility study report and report to the PM before January 15.

The MoC, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant ministries and agencies, with the support of experts and consultants, will review Vietnamese and international standards and regulations, international experience, and the practical conditions of Vietnam to select the most suitable technology for the project, such as rail-based, magnetic levitation, and magnetic levitation tunnels.

The selection must be based on economic and technical factors, as well as political and diplomatic aspects, self-reliance and technology transfer capabilities, finance, practical experience, climate, and soil conditions, to enable gradual mastery of the technology in operation, maintenance, design, and production.

Furthermore, the ministry is tasked to lead the development of criteria, procedures, and evaluation for selecting the most effective and optimal investment method that benefits the nation and its people, avoiding corruption and negative practices.

If necessary, specific mechanisms and suitable policies for each investment method must be implemented in accordance with established procedures and regulations, accompanied by thorough impact assessments to ensure scientific rigour, transparency, and a balance of interests and risk sharing. These additional options must be collected in a report, which will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the Government before January 10.

Localities and Vietnam Electricity are required to continue accelerating land clearance and relocation of technical infrastructure according to the approved plan and the Resolution of the National Assembly at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Local authorities are responsible for reviewing and accurately reporting their capital demand to the MoC and the Ministry of Finance so that capital allocation and coordination can be ensured, preventing delays in land clearance due to a lack of funds.

The projected double-track railway is planned to span approximately 1,540 km from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, with a design speed of 350 km per hour and an axle load of 22.5 tonnes.

The undertaking will include 23 passenger stations and five freight stations, along with investment in vehicles and equipment for passenger transport. It requires an estimated investment capital of some $58.71 billion.

THACO and Hyundai Rotem sign strategic railway partnership THACO and Hyundai Rotem have launched a strategic partnership to localise rail production in Vietnam, supporting the country’s expanding railway network.

VinSpeed Siemens sign high speed rail pact The two companies will collaborate on technology and systems for high-speed railway projects.

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Construction to finalise the investment model for the North–South high-speed railway by the end of January, signalling a push to move the project from planning to implementation.