ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

September 19, 2025 | 16:22
(0) user say
Simon Thuc, deputy general director and HR vice president at ITL Corporation, has been named one of Vietnam’s top HR leaders for 2025, recognising his role in aligning talent strategy with corporate growth and sustainability.

Thuc received the 'Top Most HR Leaders – Vietnam' award at the Vietnam Best Employer Brand Awards & Vietnam Leadership Excellence Awards 2025, held on September 3 in Ho Chi Minh City. Endorsed by CHRO Asia and certified by the World Federation of HR Professionals, the recognition celebrates HR leaders who demonstrate vision, resilience, and excellence in driving transformation.

The organisers said the award highlights Thuc’s professional achievements, leadership mindset, and lasting contributions to advancing Vietnam’s human resources sector. It was seen as clear recognition from peers, the HR community, and the international advisory board of his ability to drive meaningful progress in the field.

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

The honour adds to Thuc’s growing list of international accolades. In May 2024, he became the only Vietnamese HR leader to win the Global Inclusive Talent Leadership Award – Mighty 90 Winner, recognising his commitment to ethical standards and talent development in Vietnam’s logistics sector.

Just three months later, ITL Corporation was named The World’s Best Employer of Choice by Software Verdict for its strong HR practices and focus on building an engaging, growth-oriented workplace. Together, these achievements highlight how ITL, under Thuc’s leadership in human resources, has effectively aligned people strategies with corporate growth while enhancing its global reputation.

ITL's workforce is regarded as the cornerstone of the company's sustainable growth. Thuc has spearheaded initiatives that leverage technology to optimise HR operations, strengthen workforce planning, and nurture talent through structured career pathways and inclusive development initiatives.

He has also fostered a culture of sustainability, embedding engagement and retention into the company’s core values. These efforts have reinforced ITL’s position as a logistics leader while setting new benchmarks in workplace excellence.

Beyond HR, ITL has earned recognition as one of Vietnam’s top enterprises. The company is a 'Vietnam National Brand', ranks among the country's 500 largest companies, the Top 50 leading businesses, and the Top 10 most reputable logistics firms, and has also received the Corporate Excellence Award. Thuc’s recognition is seen as both a personal milestone and a testament to ITL’s strategy of linking business growth with talent development, a crucial driver of competitiveness in logistics.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HR

