Interschool logistics competition highlights industry-ready skills for Gen Z students

Team 4 Ducks from FPT Polytechnic College Hanoi claimed the championship after an intense and thrilling journey

The competition closely ties to real-world professional experience, where students not only demonstrate their knowledge but also apply logistics thinking to practical business scenarios.

It provides participants with the opportunity to transform into logistics specialists, handling supply chain challenges under true competitive pressure.

The competition featured nearly 200 students from various universities and colleges in Hanoi, such as FPT Polytechnic College Hanoi, Hanoi University of Business and Technology, Phenikaa University, and the University of Economics and Business – Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

This widespread participation demonstrates that Logirun has become a reputable academic destination, fostering connections among young logistics students with shared aspirations for future career development.

The organisers aim to strengthen interschool engagement, enhance exposure to real business contexts, and promote a positive image of the logistics sector, the “backbone” of global trade.

The competition consisted of three rounds from November 9 to December 1, combining both online and offline formats.

From the preliminary round, which tested logistics knowledge, to the professional video-making round at the Logistics Practice Workshop, teams had to tackle hot operational scenarios such as warehouse miscounts, yard congestion, or handling cargo held at CFS warehouses. The live final increased the difficulty even more, requiring contestants to present and defend their solutions before a panel of logistics professionals.

The participation of businesses on the panel ensured the genuine evaluation of contestants' capabilities, while also opening up career opportunities for students.

As head judge, Tran Thi Hai Yen proudly shared, “I believe Logirun goes beyond textbook knowledge, it is truly a station for testing professional resilience. Our students have shown they are capable of meeting the demands of future employers.”

She emphasised that Logirun is not only an academic platform, but also helps students develop critical skills such as debate, teamwork, presentation, and crisis management, essential foundations for adapting to the increasingly demanding logistics labour market, a field currently facing major shortages in Vietnam.

The six best teams delivered an explosive final night. The overall results honored the most deserving teams:

First Prize: 4 Ducks from FPT Polytechnic College, Hanoi

Second Prize: New Jeans from University of Economics and Business

Third Prize: LogiPeak from Hanoi University of Business and Technology

Consolation Prizes: Luong Xanh from Phenikaa University; Immortal, and 4warders from FPT Polytechnic College, Hanoi

A member of the 4 Ducks team said, “We joined Logirun mainly to learn, but the further we went, the more determined we became. Through each round, we grew and realised that logistics is not just theory, it's about agility in every decision.”

The remarkable success of this year's Logirun – Logistics Race highlights the professional organising capacity of FPT Polytechnic College and the Economics Department, while also reflecting the enthusiasm and academic spirit of logistics students. The competition is expected to become an annual event, strongly promoting an industry-aligned training model.

With its practical value for learners, the Logirun – Logistics Race stands as vivid proof of a training philosophy centred on real-world experience; the proactive learning mindset and breakthrough ambition of Gen Z; and the strong connection between academia and industry in developing high-quality human resources.

The success of the competition demonstrated the achievements of competing teams, and was measured by the trust of instructors, the support of businesses, and the growing maturity of students, key factors shaping the future of Vietnam's logistics sector.

