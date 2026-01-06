Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

The opening session on January 5 brought together senior leaders and market stakeholders, including Vu Dai Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, and Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), alongside representatives from the State Treasury, units under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Vietnam Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Association of Securities Business, market members and listed companies.

The opening gong ceremony for the first trading session of 2026 in Hanoi

Speaking at the opening gong ceremony ahead of the first trading session in Hanoi, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang underlined the significance of this milestone. “2026 is the first year of a new development cycle for the Vietnamese economy and the first year of a new era for the nation, an era of strong, prosperous and confident growth,” he said.

“This opening gong ceremony is not merely a ritual marking the start of a new trading year, it is also a clear indication of the Vietnamese stock market’s determination to help the country enter a new phase of development, with the goal of fast and sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Looking back at 2025, the global economic environment faced significant uncertainty and volatility, with fluctuations in financial and monetary markets affecting global growth. Vietnam’s economy remained exposed to adverse external factors, while natural disasters and severe flooding caused substantial damage to production, business activities, and people’s livelihoods.

Nevertheless, under the leadership of the Party and the decisive, flexible governance of the government and the prime minister, macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation was kept under control, and economic growth met the targets set.

Last year, Vietnam’s stock market operated in a stable, safe, and transparent manner, with high liquidity. The VN-Index repeatedly reached new highs, rising nearly 38 per cent compared to the end of the previous year as of early December. Market liquidity remained strong, with average daily trading value exceeding VND29 trillion ($1.1 billion) per session, up more than 40 per cent on-year. Equity market capitalisation increased by 35 per cent, while the number of investor accounts surpassed 11.6 million, exceeding the targets set out in the Stock Market Development Strategy to 2030.

In addition, the regulator’s efforts to synchronously put the new IT system (KRX) into operation, together with FTSE Russell’s official announcement upgrading Vietnam’s stock market from frontier market to secondary emerging market status, provided strong momentum for the market’s positive development in 2025.

Minister Thang spoke of his appreciation for the efforts of the SSC, the stock exchanges, and the VSDC, and particularly for the active and effective participation of the investor community, listed and registered companies, and market members.

He also expressed his appreciation for the close and effective coordination among ministries, sectors, and local authorities, especially the Hanoi People’s Committee and the State Bank of Vietnam, for their solidarity and support to market regulators during challenging periods, which contributed to a more transparent and stable market.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang

Vietnam’s economy is expected to maintain its positive recovery momentum in 2026, driven by strong internal factors such as accelerated disbursement of public investment and robust inflows of foreign direct investment into high-tech industries, semiconductors, AI, and renewable energy. Institutional reforms, digital transformation, and green transition policies are also set to be further intensified.

“However, the economic outlook for 2026 still faces significant risks, as global uncertainties persist,” Minister Thang said. “In response, the securities sector must pursue deeper reforms with a more proactive and flexible approach, focusing on several core priorities.”

He stressed the need to further strengthen the legal framework to ensure the stock market develops in a stable, safe and sustainable manner, while fully capturing the benefits of a future market upgrade.

At the same time, the sector must press ahead with the approved roadmap for upgrading Vietnam’s stock market, urgently removing bottlenecks and completing procedures to meet the criteria set by international rating agencies and global investors. These efforts are aimed at increasing market openness, aligning regulations with international practices, and improving access for foreign brokerage firms, alongside stronger regional and international integration.

Minister Thang also highlighted the importance of accelerating digital transformation, modernising trading and settlement infrastructure, and applying new technologies to market supervision in line with global trends. Product diversification will remain a key focus, particularly in bonds, derivatives, overseas-listed depository receipts, investment fund certificates and green financial instruments.

In parallel, the sector will work to broaden the investor base, strengthen the domestic market and attract more foreign capital, while continuing to restructure investors and develop the investment fund industry. Stronger inspection, supervision and enforcement will be essential, with strict action against manipulation and fraud to reinforce market discipline. He also called for greater communication and investor education to boost transparency, compliance, and long-term, responsible investment, supporting the market’s stable and sustainable growth.

"The tasks facing the securities sector in the coming period will be substantial," said Minister Thang. "It is therefore essential to build on achieved results, address shortcomings, and fulfil assigned responsibilities in 2026 and the 2026-2030 period. The MoF will continue to provide full support and new advantages for the securities sector to successfully accomplish its mandates."

Thang said he believed that Vietnam’s stock market would continue to develop strongly and sustainably, reinforcing its role as an effective medium- and long-term capital mobilisation channel for the economy and an important macroeconomic management instrument of the government, making an increasingly significant contribution to national development.

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records Vietnam’s stock market is breaking fundraising records as liquidity accelerates, the number of investor accounts soar, and major public listings reshape capital flows, reinforcing its growing role as a key medium- and long-term funding channel.

Stock market posts resilient 2025 performance Vietnam’s stock market closed 2025 on a strong footing, demonstrating resilience amid global volatility and reinforcing investor confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.