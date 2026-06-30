DFI Retail Group to release 2026 half-year results on 28 July with live analyst webcast

DFI Retail Group Holdings will publish its 2026 Half Year Results after market close on 28 July 2026, followed by a live analyst presentation webcast on 29 July for investors and market participants.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2026 Half Year Results after market close on 28 July 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 29 July 2026.
|Date:
|29 July 2026 (Wednesday)
|Time:
|09:30am – 10:30am (Hong Kong Time)
|Presented by:
|Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, and
Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 22 July 2026
.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.
Should you have any queries, please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
By DFI Retail Group