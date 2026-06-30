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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DFI Retail Group to release 2026 half-year results on 28 July with live analyst webcast

June 30, 2026 | 10:19
(0) user say
DFI Retail Group Holdings will publish its 2026 Half Year Results after market close on 28 July 2026, followed by a live analyst presentation webcast on 29 July for investors and market participants.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2026 Half Year Results after market close on 28 July 2026, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 29 July 2026.

Date: 29 July 2026 (Wednesday)
Time: 09:30am – 10:30am (Hong Kong Time)
Presented by: Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, and

Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer

Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's website.

Should you have any queries, please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DFI Retail Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DFI Retail Group Retail Group Holdings financial results Analyst Presentation

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