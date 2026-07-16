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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BNY reports second-quarter 2026 financial results

July 16, 2026 | 11:01
(0) user say
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, a global financial services company listed on NYSE, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, releasing earnings alongside a quarterly update presentation.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, has reported financial results for the second quarter 2026. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly update presentation and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bny.com/investorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access
Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-330-6730 (U.S.) or +1 646-769-9500 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bny.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays
An archived version of the second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on July 15, 2026, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET through August 14, 2026, at www.bny.com/investorrelations.

By PR Newswire

BNY

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BNY financial results second quarter

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