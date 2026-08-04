WuXi AppTec raises full-year guidance after strong H1

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec (stock code: 603259.SH / 2359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced financial results for the first half ending June 30, 2026 ("Reporting Period"). The Company raised its full-year guidance, citing strong performance across revenue, profit, and cash flow driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products and its unique integrated CRDMO platform.

Financial Highlights

H1 2026 total revenue reached RMB 28.90 billion, up 38.9% YoY; revenue from Continuing Operations [2] up 48.0% YoY.

up 48.0% YoY. Adjusted non-IFRS gross profit margin expanded 9.4 percentage points (pts) YoY to 53.9%.

Adjusted non-IFRS net profit up 83.2% YoY to RMB 11.57 billion; adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin up 9.7pts YoY to 40.0%; adjusted non-IFRS diluted EPS [3] up 78.2% YoY to RMB 3.92.

up 78.2% YoY to RMB 3.92. Net profit per CAS [4] up 29.4% YoY to RMB 11.08 billion; diluted EPS up 25.8% YoY to RMB 3.76.

up 29.4% YoY to RMB 11.08 billion; diluted EPS up 25.8% YoY to RMB 3.76. Backlog for Continuing Operations up 25.2% YoY to RMB 66.43 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Adjusted operating cash flow rose 41.3% YoY to RMB 9.98 billion.

Management Comment

Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, said, "As a dedicated enabler of the industry, we truly appreciate that our achievements are rooted in the exceptional performance of our customers. Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, our unique CRDMO model, and our global team's perseverance for excellence, we delivered strong growth across revenue, profit, and cash flow in H1 2026, with our backlog for Continuing Operations reaching RMB 66.4 billion. We have therefore raised all of our 2026 guidance metrics and further accelerated our global capacity expansion."

"Recently, the U.S. Department of Defense included the Company on its 1260H list. This erroneous designation is not supported by facts or law. We have taken legal action to protect the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders. We believe that the facts will prevail after an objective and fair judicial review of this ongoing litigation."

"As technology advancements and science innovations continue to emerge, WuXi AppTec remains steadfast in 'doing the right thing and doing it right.' We will relentlessly enable global innovators and realize our vision that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.'"

Sustainability, and Quality Compliance

WuXi AppTec maintained the highest "AAA" MSCI ESG rating in 2026. Meanwhile, the Company successfully completed 465 quality audits and inspections[5] conducted by global customers, regulatory authorities, and independent third parties, as well as 21 information security audits by global customers in H1 2026, all with no critical findings. Twenty main sites are now ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

Shareholder Returns

The Company distributed its 2025 annual cash dividend totaling RMB 4.71 billion[6]. Following the first interim dividend in 2025, the Board has proposed a further increase in the 2026 interim cash dividend to shareholders of RMB 5.10 per 10 shares (approximately RMB 1.5 billion in total).

2026 Full-Year Outlook

Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, our unique CRDMO model, and management and execution excellence, the Company has raised full-year guidance.

2026 total revenue target raised to RMB 58.5-60.5 billion (previously RMB 51.3-53.0 billion), with Continuing Operations revenue growing 35-39% YoY (previously 18-22%).

The Company is confident in maintaining a stable and resilient adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin in 2026.

2026 capex guidance raised to RMB 7.5-8.5 billion (previously RMB 6.5-7.5 billion) to support accelerated global capacity expansion, including initiation of the new Changzhou site ahead of schedule.

As a result, 2026 adjusted free cash flow raised to RMB 13.5-14.5 billion (previously RMB 10.5-11.5 billion).

[1] This guidance constitutes forward-looking statements.

[2] As disclosed in the 2026 Interim Report, Continuing Operations include WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology and Others; historical data has been adjusted accordingly.

[3] In H1 2025 and H1 2026, WuXi AppTec's weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating diluted EPS was 2,897,449,552 and 2,949,022,327, respectively.

[4] Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("Net Profit") is prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CAS").

[5] Including 433 audits by customers, 31 inspections by regulatory authorities, and 1 audit by independent third parties.

[6] This excludes the RMB 1.03 billion already paid as the 2025 interim dividend.