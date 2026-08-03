Ridgetech reports fiscal year 2026 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgetech, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDGT) ("Ridgetech" or the "Company"), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, commented, "Fiscal year 2026 marked a transformative year for Ridgetech as we completed our strategic transition to a wholesale-focused business model. Through the acquisition of Allright (Hangzhou) Internet Technology Co. Ltd ("Allright") and the divestiture of our retail drugstore business, we have strengthened our position as an online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, establishing a more scalable and efficient operating platform.

"Our revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $132.2 million, driven primarily by the first full year contribution from Allright's online platform business. We also delivered a 23.8% increase in gross profit and improved our overall gross margin to 3.6%, reflecting the benefits of our optimized business mix and continued operational execution.

"Today, our business combines a strong offline wholesale network serving local customers with expanding nationwide online distribution through both our proprietary platform and leading third-party e-commerce platforms. We believe this integrated online and offline model enhances our market reach, broadens our customer base, and positions us to capture long-term opportunities in China's pharmaceutical distribution market.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our dual-engine growth strategy by expanding our digital distribution capabilities, strengthening our pharmaceutical ecosystem, and pursuing strategic initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenue was $132.16 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 10.2% from $119.97 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $4.75 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase of 23.8% from $3.84 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 3.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, an increase from 3.2% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.25 million, or $17.21 per basic and diluted loss per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $10.20 million, or $275.87 per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same period of last year.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by $12.19 million, or 10.2%, to $132.16 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $119.97 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offline wholesale decreased by $0.99 million, or 0.8%, to $117.87 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $118.86 million for the same period of last year. The Company previously provided credit terms to certain offline customers. However, the Company experienced delayed repayments from several customers. Despite eventual recovery of the outstanding amounts, the Company decided to discontinue some of its credit sales effective March 2025 as a risk mitigation measure. As a result, the offline wholesale revenue declined.

Revenue from online platform increased by $13.18 million, or 1,190.8%, to $14.29 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.11 million for the same period of last year. This increase is primarily attributable to the inclusion of a full twelve months of Allright's online platform revenue in the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to only one month (March 2025) of such revenue in the prior year period. On February 28, 2025, the Company acquired Ridgeline International Limited ("Ridgeline") and its subsidiary, Allright, which is a rapidly growing online and offline wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products such as health foods, cosmetics and daily necessities in China. Allright actively trades on popular online distribution platforms nationwide. Through these online platforms, the Company sells various medical products to retail pharmacies, clinics and other vendors across the country. Allright also has its own online distribution platform.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased to $127.41 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $116.13 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.92 million, or 23.8%, to $4.75 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $3.84 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 3.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from 3.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform were 3.4% and 5.6%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to gross margins for offline wholesale and online platform of 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $1.51 million, or 98.2%, to $3.04 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $1.53 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in drug distribution service fee resulting from the acquisition of Allright, which was recognized over 12 months this year, compared to just one month as the acquisition took place at the end of the fiscal year 2025. Overall, such expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.24 million, or 7.2%, to $3.58 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, from $3.34 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in employee salary of approximately $0.31 million, offset by the decrease in exchange loss. Such expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased for the year ended March 31, 2026 to 2.7% from 2.8% for the same period a year ago. This increase in employee salary was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Ridgeline and its subsidiary Allright on February 28, 2025, which led to a rise in employee headcount and consequently an increase in employee salaries.

Loss from operations was $1.87 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.04 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (1.4)% and (0.9)% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.25 million and $1.45 million in the years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Net income (loss)

Net loss was $1.25 million, or $17.21 per basic and diluted loss per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $10.20 million, or $275.87 per basic and diluted earnings per share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.91 million, compared to $12.78 million as of March 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was $1.39 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.25 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily attributable to net loss of approximately $1.25 million, adjusted for non-cash item of depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $0.36 million and changes in operating assets and liabilities including: (i) an increase of approximately $3.46 million in accounts receivable, (ii) an increase of approximately $2.04 million in other receivable, (iii) an increase of approximately $2.01 million in accounts payable, and (ⅳ) a decrease of approximately $1.95 million in inventories.

Net cash used in investing activities was $449 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $18.14 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily attributable to $449 used for purchases of long-term assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was $0.03 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $1.51 million for the same period of last year. The change was primarily due to approximately $24.94 million in repayment of notes payable offset by approximately $10.88 million proceeds from equity and debt financing and approximately $14.35 million in proceeds from notes payable.