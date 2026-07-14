Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lever Style reports 2026 interim revenue rise to $113m

July 14, 2026 | 09:43
(0) user say
Lever Style reported 2026 interim financial results, with revenue increasing to US$113 million in the first half, the company announced in its performance highlights.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - Lever Style Corporation (HKEX: 1346, "Lever Style"), the world's premier apparel production platform, today reported financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

For the first half of 2026, Lever Style recorded a return to top-line growth. Following a defensive strategy in 2025 aimed at managing credit risk, the Group recorded total revenue of US$113.2 million, representing a 23.8% increase compared to the same period last year. "This revenue expansion was driven by the 2 January 2026 acquisition of the AAG business, which has now been integrated into our operating platform, providing a broader foundation for our growth trajectory." said William Tan, CEO of Lever Style.

Navigating Integration for Long-Term Value

"While revenue expanded substantially, net profit for the period grew to US$5.4 million, representing a by 1.8% increase, compared to the first half of 2025. This short-term pressure on our bottom line reflects one-off, upfront integration costs. These primarily included temporary staff duplication costs as we merged workflows, systems, and personnel. We regard these transitional costs as necessary investments to secure the structural, long-term profitability of the acquired business." Mr. Tan added.

With the integration phase now largely completed, the group's cost structure is better optimized, and the group will enjoy the operating leverage that enhanced scale provides.

Strategic Technology & In-House AI Solutions

The group's platform-based strategy continues to progress, converting its operational capabilities from a traditional apparel supplier into a tech-enabled enterprise. During the period under review, Lever Style successfully developed and deployed its own PLM system, among other solutions. These internal enterprise systems are designed to enhance workflow transparency, accelerate speed-to-market, and reduce waste across the group's asset-light supply chain.

Capitalizing on its expanding internal R&D capabilities, the group has also customized AI solutions to fit its specific business model. Rather than relying on generic off-the-shelf software, these proprietary tools support day-to-day merchandiser productivity and factory coordination, reinforcing Lever Style's long-term competitive advantage.

Market Outlook: Premium Resilience in a K-Shaped Economy

"The US market—our primary market—has proven surprisingly resilient through the first half of 2026. However, underneath the headline figures lies a visible 'K-shaped' economic split: a highly promotional and pressured middle market where retail liquidity remains tight and consumers are value-sensitive, and a premium/affluent tier of high-income consumers whose discretionary spending remains relatively stable, sustaining steady demand for premium products and services." Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman of Lever Style, commented.

Lever Style remains largely insulated from mass-market volatility due to its focus on upscale designers and premium fashion brands. Because the group's brand portfolio aligns with this more resilient premium sector of the market, it remains well-positioned to navigate current economic conditions.

Future Prospects & Financial Synergies

Looking toward the second half of 2026 and into 2027, the group's strategic roadmap focuses on three primary operational and financial levers:
  • AAG Bottom-Line Contribution: With major integration headwinds resolved, the AAG activewear business is expected to start contributing to the bottom line in H2 2026, with net profit margins of this business targeted to improve steadily, with the aim of approaching the margin profile of Lever Style's legacy business in 2027.
  • Targeting Operating Leverage: As expanded volume is funneled through the group's upgraded digital platform, Lever Style is targeting synergies from operating leverage across its vendor network, allowing fixed overheads to be managed more efficiently.
  • Pursuing M&A Opportunities: By integrating the AAG business, Lever Style has demonstrated the scalability of its own platform. Consequently, the group remains active in evaluating a pipeline of further value-accretive acquisitions to expand its product capabilities and geographical production footprint.
"The Group has completed the primary phases of integration, upgraded its technology base, and remains aligned with the more resilient segments of consumer demand. The Board remains confident in our underlying business model and our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders." Mr. Szeto concluded.

For more details, please visit: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0713/2026071300602.pdf

https://www.leverstyle.com/en/home/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Lever Style Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lever Style financial results Lever Style Corporation

Related Contents

DFI Retail Group to release 2026 half-year results on 28 July with live analyst webcast

DFI Retail Group to release 2026 half-year results on 28 July with live analyst webcast

Trip.com Group reports Q1 2026 financial results as global travel demand grows

Trip.com Group reports Q1 2026 financial results as global travel demand grows

Bora navigates transitional Q1 2026, sets foundation for rest of year

Bora navigates transitional Q1 2026, sets foundation for rest of year

Marvion doubles revenue, returns to profitability

Marvion doubles revenue, returns to profitability

Oil and gas sector sees renewed momentum

Oil and gas sector sees renewed momentum

APR Posts $1.05 Billion Revenue with Strong Margins

APR Posts $1.05 Billion Revenue with Strong Margins

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Armacell backs Asia-Pacific shift to EN 13501-1 fire standard

Armacell backs Asia-Pacific shift to EN 13501-1 fire standard

PolyU signs tripartite MoU with Dassault Systèmes in Paris

PolyU signs tripartite MoU with Dassault Systèmes in Paris

UEM Edgenta cements role in Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak

UEM Edgenta cements role in Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak

Skyro rolls out digital credit nationwide across Philippines

Skyro rolls out digital credit nationwide across Philippines

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Elong Power closes US$6.6m public offering

Elong Power closes US$6.6m public offering

HCLTech posts record $2.4bn deal bookings in Q1

HCLTech posts record $2.4bn deal bookings in Q1

Vietnam could cut emissions by 3 per cent with $15-per-tonne carbon tax

Vietnam could cut emissions by 3 per cent with $15-per-tonne carbon tax

Investment plan unveiled for key expressway featuring seven mountain tunnels

Investment plan unveiled for key expressway featuring seven mountain tunnels

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020