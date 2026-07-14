Lever Style reports 2026 interim revenue rise to $113m

AAG Bottom-Line Contribution: With major integration headwinds resolved, the AAG activewear business is expected to start contributing to the bottom line in H2 2026, with net profit margins of this business targeted to improve steadily, with the aim of approaching the margin profile of Lever Style's legacy business in 2027.

Targeting Operating Leverage: As expanded volume is funneled through the group's upgraded digital platform, Lever Style is targeting synergies from operating leverage across its vendor network, allowing fixed overheads to be managed more efficiently.

Pursuing M&A Opportunities: By integrating the AAG business, Lever Style has demonstrated the scalability of its own platform. Consequently, the group remains active in evaluating a pipeline of further value-accretive acquisitions to expand its product capabilities and geographical production footprint.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - Lever Style Corporation (HKEX: 1346, "Lever Style"), the world's premier apparel production platform, today reported financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.For the first half of 2026, Lever Style recorded a return to top-line growth. Following a defensive strategy in 2025 aimed at managing credit risk, the Group recorded total revenue of US$113.2 million, representing a 23.8% increase compared to the same period last year. "This revenue expansion was driven by the 2 January 2026 acquisition of the AAG business, which has now been integrated into our operating platform, providing a broader foundation for our growth trajectory." said William Tan, CEO of Lever Style."While revenue expanded substantially, net profit for the period grew to US$5.4 million, representing a by 1.8% increase, compared to the first half of 2025. This short-term pressure on our bottom line reflects one-off, upfront integration costs. These primarily included temporary staff duplication costs as we merged workflows, systems, and personnel. We regard these transitional costs as necessary investments to secure the structural, long-term profitability of the acquired business." Mr. Tan added.With the integration phase now largely completed, the group's cost structure is better optimized, and the group will enjoy the operating leverage that enhanced scale provides.The group's platform-based strategy continues to progress, converting its operational capabilities from a traditional apparel supplier into a tech-enabled enterprise. During the period under review, Lever Style successfully developed and deployed its own PLM system, among other solutions. These internal enterprise systems are designed to enhance workflow transparency, accelerate speed-to-market, and reduce waste across the group's asset-light supply chain.Capitalizing on its expanding internal R&D capabilities, the group has also customized AI solutions to fit its specific business model. Rather than relying on generic off-the-shelf software, these proprietary tools support day-to-day merchandiser productivity and factory coordination, reinforcing Lever Style's long-term competitive advantage."The US market—our primary market—has proven surprisingly resilient through the first half of 2026. However, underneath the headline figures lies a visible 'K-shaped' economic split: a highly promotional and pressured middle market where retail liquidity remains tight and consumers are value-sensitive, and a premium/affluent tier of high-income consumers whose discretionary spending remains relatively stable, sustaining steady demand for premium products and services." Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman of Lever Style, commented.Lever Style remains largely insulated from mass-market volatility due to its focus on upscale designers and premium fashion brands. Because the group's brand portfolio aligns with this more resilient premium sector of the market, it remains well-positioned to navigate current economic conditions.Looking toward the second half of 2026 and into 2027, the group's strategic roadmap focuses on three primary operational and financial levers:"The Group has completed the primary phases of integration, upgraded its technology base, and remains aligned with the more resilient segments of consumer demand. The Board remains confident in our underlying business model and our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders." Mr. Szeto concluded.For more details, please visit: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0713/2026071300602.pdfhttps://www.leverstyle.com/en/home/

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