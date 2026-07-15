Tencent Music to report Q2 2026 results 11 August

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

TME's management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to review and discuss the Company's business and financial performance.

For participants who wish to join the Tencent Meeting Webinar, please complete online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar.

Participant Online Registration

Chinese Mainland[1]: https://meeting.tencent.com/dw/taPIQDShxiVQ

International: https://voovmeeting.com/dw/taPIQDShxiVQ

A live and archived webcast of the webinar will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

[1] Chinese Mainland, for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.