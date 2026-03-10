Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VPBank leads sector with fastest brand value growth

March 10, 2026 | 15:28
(0) user say
VPBank climbs 33 places in Brand Finance’s Global Banking 500 ranking, with brand value reaching $1 billion.
VPBank leads sector with fastest brand value growth

On March 9, global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance released its latest Global Banking 500, naming the 500 most valuable banking brands worldwide.

In the 2026 edition, VPBank was valued at $1 billion, rising 33 places on-year to rank 227th globally. The bank also recorded the fastest brand value growth among Vietnamese lenders, an increase of more than 41.3 per cent.

The sharp rise highlights VPBank’s growth strategy, strong adaptability, and growing customer trust. It strengthens the bank’s position in the domestic market while signalling the increasing prominence of a Vietnamese financial brand on the regional stage.

VPBank’s billion-dollar brand value is underpinned by solid fundamentals, strong business performance, an expanding financial ecosystem, and high-profile international branding initiatives.

The bank has built an integrated ecosystem through subsidiaries including VPBankS, OPES, FE CREDIT, and digital bank CAKE by VPBank. Together, these entities form a seamless financial services network serving more than 30 million customers.

VPBank’s standing in global capital markets has also strengthened, with international fundraising reaching $2.36 billion last year, supported by leading global financial institutions.

By the end of 2025, the bank maintained its leading position among private lenders, with consolidated assets exceeding VND1.26 quadrillion ($48.46 billion). Pre-tax profit surpassed VND30.6 trillion ($1.18 billion), marking a 53 per cent increase compared to 2024 and setting a record.

Beyond financial performance, VPBank has boosted its brand visibility through large-scale cultural and entertainment events that brought world-renowned names to Vietnam, including K-pop icon G-Dragon, legendary esports team T1, and prestigious orchestras such as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic.

These initiatives go beyond traditional marketing campaigns and form part of the bank’s long-term vision of “Spiritual Prosperity”. They are seen as contributing to sustainable brand value while helping expand cultural exchange and elevate Vietnam’s global presence.

The 33-place jump in the Global Banking 500 ranking, along with recognition as Vietnam’s fastest-growing banking brand in 2026, provides fresh momentum for VPBank as it pursues its strategic ambition of entering the top 100 largest banks in Asia.

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

VPBank, one of Vietnam's top five private commercial banks, has successfully upgraded to the latest Temenos core banking system, in collaboration with Systems Limited, deploying the platform on Red Hat OpenShift.
ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

ACCA and VPBank have entered into a strategic partnership, marking a new milestone in the development of financial and accounting talent aligned with international standards, and reaffirming the bank's emerging role in global integration.
VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

VPBank has expanded its supply chain financing activities in the automotive sector through a new partnership with Suzuki’s official distributor in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VPBank Brand Finance brand value Global Banking 500 ranking banking

Related Contents

VIB Business Debit Card: zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions

VIB Business Debit Card: zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions

Techcombank Private affirms leadership in wealth management

Techcombank Private affirms leadership in wealth management

AI leading to shift in banking roles

AI leading to shift in banking roles

IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

Vietnam’s financial sector accelerates AI adoption, but security issue remains

Vietnam’s financial sector accelerates AI adoption, but security issue remains

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Smart Payment Trends

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ambitious profit goals and IPO wave signal confidence

Ambitious profit goals and IPO wave signal confidence

VPBank leads sector with fastest brand value growth

VPBank leads sector with fastest brand value growth

Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market

Middle East conflict raises risks for global coffee market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020