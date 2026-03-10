VPBank leads sector with fastest brand value growth

On March 9, global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance released its latest Global Banking 500, naming the 500 most valuable banking brands worldwide.

In the 2026 edition, VPBank was valued at $1 billion, rising 33 places on-year to rank 227th globally. The bank also recorded the fastest brand value growth among Vietnamese lenders, an increase of more than 41.3 per cent.

The sharp rise highlights VPBank’s growth strategy, strong adaptability, and growing customer trust. It strengthens the bank’s position in the domestic market while signalling the increasing prominence of a Vietnamese financial brand on the regional stage.

VPBank’s billion-dollar brand value is underpinned by solid fundamentals, strong business performance, an expanding financial ecosystem, and high-profile international branding initiatives.

The bank has built an integrated ecosystem through subsidiaries including VPBankS, OPES, FE CREDIT, and digital bank CAKE by VPBank. Together, these entities form a seamless financial services network serving more than 30 million customers.

VPBank’s standing in global capital markets has also strengthened, with international fundraising reaching $2.36 billion last year, supported by leading global financial institutions.

By the end of 2025, the bank maintained its leading position among private lenders, with consolidated assets exceeding VND1.26 quadrillion ($48.46 billion). Pre-tax profit surpassed VND30.6 trillion ($1.18 billion), marking a 53 per cent increase compared to 2024 and setting a record.

Beyond financial performance, VPBank has boosted its brand visibility through large-scale cultural and entertainment events that brought world-renowned names to Vietnam, including K-pop icon G-Dragon, legendary esports team T1, and prestigious orchestras such as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic.

These initiatives go beyond traditional marketing campaigns and form part of the bank’s long-term vision of “Spiritual Prosperity”. They are seen as contributing to sustainable brand value while helping expand cultural exchange and elevate Vietnam’s global presence.

The 33-place jump in the Global Banking 500 ranking, along with recognition as Vietnam’s fastest-growing banking brand in 2026, provides fresh momentum for VPBank as it pursues its strategic ambition of entering the top 100 largest banks in Asia.

