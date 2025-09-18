VIB marks 29 years of innovation for millions of customers

Against the backdrop of Vietnam’s rapidly evolving banking sector, VIB has made its mark with creativity, speed of innovation, and outstanding personalisation in financial solutions.

Thanks to these efforts, the bank has fully met the transaction needs of millions of individual and corporate customers, as well as financial institutions, supported by more than 10,000 employees.

Tuong Nguyen, deputy CEO of VIB, said, “Customer-centric innovation is the launchpad for VIB to become the leading retail bank. With creativity, technology, and personalisation as our identity, we are setting new benchmarks and elevating financial experiences for millions of Vietnamese customers.”

Redefining financial products

In 2025, VIB reshaped traditional financial products with technology and flexibility. VIB’s Super Yield Account allows idle funds to generate an interest rate of up to 4.3 per cent per year. Customers can spend at any time without losing accumulated interest. Meanwhile, iDepo offers an interest rate of up to 6.2 per cent annually and secures returns even if customers withdraw funds early.

Within just a few months of launch, the Super Yield Account reached half a million users and received recognition from three prestigious international organisations. At the same time, MyVIB – VIB’s digital banking platform – remains at the core. Powered by next-generation AI, the app was awarded “The Most Breakthrough AI Application in Digital Banking in 2025” at the International Finance Awards.

Since 2017, MyVIB has grown its user base 30-fold, now serving over 70 per cent of retail customers and handling millions of daily transactions. In the first half of 2025 alone, QR transactions increased 86 per cent, bill payments grew 60 per cent, and new customers via MyVIB rose 84 per cent on-year.

VIB is among the first banks to apply big data and AI to customer service to listen and gain insights into customer demand. The bank has pioneered integrating digital behavioural data into internal processes – from e-verification and voice authentication to credit limit approvals – making transactions faster, safer, and more convenient.

A prime example is its housing loan package. Leveraging a database of over 800,000 apartments in major cities, VIB can value assets within one minute and cut loan approval times to just 4–8 hours, down from several days in the past. VIB’s credit cards allow customers to personalise everything from card design to spending features.

Innovation the launchpad

With customer-centric innovation, technology, and personalisation as its unique selling points, VIB continues to create milestones and win international recognition.

A remarkable example is its credit card business. In August, VIB reached the milestone of one million credit cards, joining the market's million-card club. VIB has grown its credit card base 10-fold in seven years from just 92,000 cards in 2018. Today, VIB holds nearly 7 per cent market share of both the total credit cards in circulation and the market share of newly issued cards.

VIB is also among the top three banks for credit card spending and the top Vietnamese bank for Mastercard’s credit card spending. Its average card spending is 50 per cent higher than the market average.

Beyond scale, its Visa–Mastercard–American Express ecosystem, combined with personalisation technology, has earned international acclaim. VIB has won awards such as “Best Credit Card Offerings 2025” by Global Business Outlook, “Excellence in Credit Card Innovation, Vietnam” by Global Brands Magazine, and “Breakthrough in AI-Powered Personalised Card Experience” by Visa.

“What we aim for is not just the number of credit cards, but unique experiences that foster long-term customer loyalty. The experience is the foundation for sustainable growth,” Tuong Nguyen added.

VIB’s innovation extends beyond products to brand awareness. From The Masked Singer Vietnam and Anh Trai Say Hi concerts to national events, VIB has shaped the image of a youthful bank, closely connected to cultural life.

“Our brand campaigns are not only leaving a visual mark, but also creating memorable experiences that build long-lasting bonds with customers,” Nguyen explained. “With our philosophy of putting customers at the centre and technology as our strength, we are proud to herald a new era of personalised banking in Vietnam.”

VIB sets new benchmark with one million credit cards Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has achieved the milestone of one million credit cards, reinforcing the market leading position and setting new industry benchmarks.

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability VIB has updated its iDepo account service, a smart accumulation solution for short-term deposit needs, offering interest rates up to 6.2 per cent and a feature that preserves accumulated interest when early withdrawal is required.