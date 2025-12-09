VIB's Dual Earnings solution reshapes personal money management

On social media and in the press, actress Kaity Nguyen, author Ngoc Nick M, and finance expert Thai Van Linh – different in background, age, and profession – have shown a shared belief: no resource, whether tangible or intangible, should stay idle; everything must circulate, create value, and ideally produce multiple layers of benefits at the same time.

Below are three personal success stories proving a wave of the new mindset.

When passion becomes a profitable investment

At 26, Kaity Nguyen is not only a familiar face on screen, but also the founder of KAT House – a training ground for young actors. For her, managing finances is like managing a career: it requires discipline, vision, and the ability to navigate change.

For Kaity, profit isn't just about money. Every role and every artistic project is a long-term investment – ​​where she pours in her passion, time, and energy. KAT House serves as a testament to the philosophy – a place where investing in people is the most sustainable investment of all. And to make all of this efficient, she found a solution that helps every VND – spent or waiting to be spent – ​​generate value through VIB Smart Duo.

“I love the feeling that my money is always working, even when I'm not using it. Just leave it there, and every day it grows a little – secure yet flexible,” she says, referring to the VIB Super Account with returns of up to 4.3 per cent per year. Combined with the VIB Smart Card , which offers up to 5 per cent cashback for online spending, she feels like each VND earns returns twice – once when she keeps it, and once when she spends it.

Time, experiences, knowledge, and cash flow – the kinds of capital that generate returns

Nearly two decades into his writing career, Ngoc Nick M, – author of the book series “1987”, “1987+: 30 Chua Phai La Tet”, “Ba lo on tham do” – has travelled to more than 25 countries. What matters most to him is not the number of places visited, but whether each journey yields a return.

"I used to think experiences were just emotions. But the older I get, the more I realise they're a form of investment. When you place your effort, time, and dedication in the right places, the value you gain goes far beyond the numbers," he shares.

For Nick M, “Money and time have one thing in common: when placed correctly, both will create far greater value – for yourself and for others.”

“I've learned one thing: money should be a tool that helps you live better – not something that limits you,” he reflects on what he learned from younger generations abroad, who manage their finances not just to save, but to buy back their time and freedom.

Nick M divides his finances into four clear categories: 40 per cent for operations and reserves, 30 per cent for personal and professional development, 20 per cent for long-term investments, and 10 per cent for emotional wellbeing. For someone who frequently works across borders like Nick M, maintaining cash flow that is both flexible and profitable is essential. "My pending-expense funds stay right where they are but earn daily interest at rates up to 4.3 per cent per year. When combined with the VIB Smart Card, which offers up to 5 per cent cashback for online spending, the total earnings can reach up to 9.3 per cent," he said.

Especially with the globally accepted VIB Smart Card, Nick M can easily purchase image licences, book flights, or cover personal expenses while still earning cashback – enabling him to travel freely without disruption.

Layering cash flow – money should always be “working”

Entrepreneur Thai Van Linh, with many years of experience in finance and investment, emphasises the importance of “cash-flow layering” – structuring one's financial life into clear objectives. “You need to separate spending money, savings, investments, and emergency funds,” she explains. “Today's users need tools that allow them to maintain liquidity without wasting the earnings potential of the money they haven't spent yet and even the money they've already spent,” Linh said.

“That's why the VIB Smart Duo stands out,” she noted. The Super Account helps idle funds earn daily returns of up to 4.3 per cent per year, while the Smart Card offers up to 5 per cent cashback on online spending. “The total benefit is nearly 9.3 per cent, yet users can still withdraw or deposit freely without losing accumulative returns.”

More importantly, the model promotes disciplined financial behaviour. Maintaining a higher balance increases returns, and higher spending rewards create a natural incentive for better cash-flow management.

“To me, what matters most in modern personal finance isn't knowing everything – it's knowing how to use the right tools,” Linh emphasised.

VIB Smart Duo – the trendsetting products

Three individuals, three fields, three different lifestyles. Yet all three alignments found in VIB Smart Duo. This is no coincidence. VIB Smart Duo is purposefully designed for the modern trend of dual-source income generation.

The Profit Duo consists of two pillars serving modern personal finance needs: the money users hold and the money users spend.

With the Super Account, earn daily returns of up to 4.3 per cent per year. Users can withdraw, transfer, or make payments at any time while retaining all accrued interest. With the VIB Smart Card, every online transaction can earn up to 5 per cent cashback – the second source of returns happens right at the moment of spending.

What sets the Profit Duo apart is not just its features but also its user-centric design: no unnecessary paperwork, no hidden fees, no confusing terms. Everything is streamlined to serve one purpose – help users' money work efficiently and in harmony with their lifestyle. The Smart Card even allows users to customise card artwork with GenAI – small in detail but reflective of a philosophy of personalisation.

With VIB Smart Duo, users are not bound by complexity. It comes down to a simple philosophy: let every resource – money, time, energy, passion – move in the right direction so life returns greater value.

