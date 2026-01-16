VIB puts customer experience at centre of long-term growth

Rather than focusing solely on expanding scale or racing to launch more products, VIB has chosen to go deeper – designing consistently satisfying customer experiences as the cornerstone of long-term growth.

VIB’s recognition as “Banking Customer Satisfaction & Happiness Vietnam 2025” by Global Banking & Finance Review, along with its ranking among the Top 2 most loved banks in Vietnam according to FChoice, reflects the outcomes of this strategy.

Tuong Nguyen, deputy CEO of VIB, said, “At VIB, experience is not about making banking easier to use – it is about empowering customers to take control: control their spending, manage cash flows that generate returns, and make borrowing decisions in sync with their life rhythm. When customers feel they are in the driver’s seat, satisfaction evolves beyond convenience into trust and long-term loyalty.”

This sense of affinity does not emerge from a single moment, but from a sequence of small, consistently positive experiences. Every time customers open the app, receive cashback, optimise idle funds, or have a loan disbursed exactly when needed – each becomes a meaningful touchpoint. This strategic shift towards customer experience runs in parallel with a transformation in modern customer insights.

Today’s customers are digitally savvy and accustomed to personalised services across industries. When entering financial services, they bring the same expectations: flexibility, transparency, and personalisation – rather than adapting to rigid, one-size-fits-all frameworks.

"If customers once accepted mass-market products, at VIB we believe each customer deserves a bespoke solution – tailored to their habits, needs, and personal financial journey," Nguyen said.

This philosophy laid the foundation for VIB’s transition from a product-led approach to an experience-led strategy.

The three strategic pillars behind VIB’s customer experience

Driven by a customer-centric innovation mindset, VIB no longer seeks to impress customers with an extensive product catalogue or short-term incentives. Instead, it focuses on building a flexible financial platform that enables each customer to design their own experience. This strategy is structured around three interconnected pillars, seamlessly integrated on the MyVIB digital platform.

Pillar 1: Credit cards – a strategic touchpoint redefining spending experience

VIB positions credit cards as part of a lifestyle where personalisation is central. By the end of 2025, VIB’s total credit card spending had increased 17-fold compared to 2018, reaching nearly $5.4 billion. Average monthly spending per cardholder reached approximately VND15 million ($570.99), doubling since 2018 and exceeding the industry average by 50 per cent. Milestones such as one million active cards, top-three market-wide card spending, and the leading position in Mastercard spending in Vietnam reflect scale. More telling, however, is the over-50 per cent rise in average spending per card, indicating improved customer experience.

This engagement is driven by deep personalisation. Through MyVIB and GenAI capabilities, customers can design unique card visuals, choose cashback or reward mechanisms aligned with spending habits, select preferred spending categories, and independently adjust statement dates, limits, and repayment ratios. At VIB, technology exists to serve customers – simplifying decisions and enabling better financial outcomes.

Pillar 2: Making idle cash work – daily, weekly, monthly

In practice, a large portion of Vietnamese customers’ funds sleep unused in payment accounts, awaiting spending or reallocation. VIB’s solutions – Super Account, Hi-Depo, and iDepo – address this inefficiency with a new approach to cash flow management.

The distinction lies in how these products mirror the natural movement of money. Funds requiring daily liquidity generate returns via Super Account; short-term weekly funds are optimised through Hi-Depo; while medium to long-term planned savings grow efficiently through iDepo. As a result, regardless of size or duration, customers can put their money to work without complex decisions or rigid lock-ins.

"We don’t expect customers to become professional investors. Our goal is to ensure every idle dong works efficiently in the simplest way possible," said Tuong Nguyen.

Pillar 3: Expanding the experience into lending

A foundational shift at VIB is its approach to home loans. Rather than viewing them as administrative processes, VIB treats home financing as a long-term experience where every interaction shapes trust and loyalty.

Through advanced data analytics covering millions of properties nationwide, valuation times are reduced to minutes, while home loan approvals can be completed within 4–8 hours, far exceeding industry norms.

What sets VIB’s lending solutions apart is not merely the scale of credit provided, but a fundamentally different approach: loans are designed around customers’ cash flows and income life cycles.

In terms of interest rates, customers can choose from transparent fixed-rate packages ranging from three to 12 months. After the preferential period, interest rates are calculated based on a publicly disclosed base rate plus a 2–3 per cent margin, clearly stated on both VIB’s website and credit agreements.

A standout feature of VIB’s home loans is the repayment structure of 'borrow VND1 billion ($38,000), repay VND1 million ($38) per month' during the first five years – equivalent to 0.1 per cent per month, well below prevailing market rates.

Customers also have the flexibility to select alternative repayment options, including equal monthly principal payments, principal-free periods of up to five years, or step-up principal repayments of 0.1–0.2 per cent per month in the initial phase.

VIB allows customers to make early repayments of up to VND25 million ($952) per month without penalty, or to opt for a 0 per cent early repayment fee package, substantially enhancing borrower autonomy.

Beyond secured lending, VIB offers a suite of flexible, fully digital and instant loan solutions, including Super Cash, online unsecured consumer loans, and deposit-backed loans. These solutions enable customers to access financing 100 per cent online, without paperwork or waiting, with disbursement completed within 30 minutes for loans under VND100 million ($3,800), or within 24 hours for larger loan amounts.

In parallel, VIB has upgraded customer experience across branches, transaction offices, contact centres, and digital channels, supported by 24/7 tools such as AI chatbots, AI call bots, and the virtual assistant Vie on MyVIB, Max, and VIB’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Zalo.

