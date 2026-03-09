VIB Business Debit Card: zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions

With a suite of standout privileges, the VIB Business Debit Card is more than a payment tool. It is a financial solution that helps Vietnamese businesses operate more professionally, capture meaningful cost savings, and stay ahead of increasingly stringent requirements around tax compliance and cash flow management.

0 per cent cross-border fee on overseas transactions

Businesses that regularly make international payments – whether for software subscriptions, raw materials, overseas sourcing, advertising on global platforms, or travel and accommodation – typically incur cross-border fees of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent per transaction. These costs may appear marginal in isolation, but compound significantly over time.

The VIB Business Debit Card offers a zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions when cardholders meet the applicable monthly spending threshold, delivering maximum benefit for businesses with frequent cross-border payment needs. The fee structure is automatically applied based on total card spending in the prior month.

This fee structure applies automatically to both primary and supplementary cards, with no additional registration required. For businesses with international spending of VND90 million ($3,460) or more per month, the zero rate can translate to savings of several million to tens of millions of dong annually.

Unlimited airport privileges

The VIB Business Debit Card delivers unlimited airport privileges, including lounge access and priority fast-track check-in. For every $1,150 in international spending, cardholders earn one lounge visit or fast-track use. Redemptions are uncapped, and the spending threshold is calculated per individual card.

This is a practical benefit for business owners and managers who travel frequently for work and client meetings. A seamless airport experience saves valuable time and enhances the professional image of the business.

Cash flow management tools: separating personal and business finances

One of the most persistent challenges for small- and medium-sized enterprises is the overlap between personal and business cash flows – making accounting, tax reporting, and budget control complex and error-prone.

The VIB Business Debit Card addresses this comprehensively through a dedicated corporate payment account, where every transaction is recorded clearly, cash flows are fully separated, and there are no hidden fees – making end-of-period accounting and tax reporting straightforward.

This also aligns with the mandatory requirements under new payment account regulations effective March 1, 2026 – and VIB is ready to provide an immediate solution.

Businesses can issue an unlimited number of supplementary cards and set monthly spending limits by category directly within the VIB Business app. Categories cover the full range of real business spending needs – including dining, supermarkets, utilities, taxes, software and applications, and advertising – giving businesses complete control over budgets, minimising overspend risk, and optimising costs.

In addition, VIB offers a lifetime annual fee waiver upon meeting spending conditions: the fee is fully waived in the first year, and from the second year onward, continues to be waived when cumulative spending over the prior 12 months reaches $1,920 or more per card.

A VIB representative noted that in an environment of increasingly stringent revenue and expense transparency requirements – particularly for business households and small- and medium-sized enterprises – a financial tool that enables real-time spending management, clear budget separation, and minimised incidental costs represents a significant competitive advantage. The VIB Business Debit Card has been developed as a compact payment infrastructure for enterprises: supporting cash flow control, optimising costs, and delivering premium privileges all in one.

With the launch of the VIB Business Debit Card, VIB continues to expand its financial solutions ecosystem for enterprises and business households, with the goal of helping Vietnam's business community operate more professionally, achieve real cost savings, and be fully prepared for breakthrough growth in the next phase.

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking VIB has been honoured with the Corporate Excellence Award 2025, recognising its long-term strategy, strong governance, and customer-centric retail banking model amid Vietnam's evolving financial landscape.

VIB puts customer experience at centre of long-term growth At Vietnam International Bank (VIB), customer experience is not merely a service standard – it is a long-term strategic axis, embedded throughout the entire journey of saving, spending, and borrowing.