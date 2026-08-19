Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong and Guo Qian, general director of Topping (Quang Ninh) Industrial signed the agreement.

Photo: Amata

Topping Quang Ninh project focuses on manufacturing and assembly of precision metal components, plastic parts for multifunctional printers and automated teller machines, as well as electronic components for office printers.

Photo: Amata

According to the Investment Registration Certificate, the factory will span over 2.1 hectares with a total investment exceeding $14 million. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to reach an annual capacity surpassing 45 million products, creating jobs for nearly 450 local workers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, expressed his pleasure and honour that Topping Industrial has trusted and chosen Amata City Halong as its next investment destination in Vietnam.

“Amata will continue to accompany and support Topping Industrial through remaining procedures to ensure the factory quickly comes into stable operation,” he said.

Photo: Amata

This latest project underscores Amata City Halong’s strong appeal to international investors. To date, the industrial park (IP) has secured 25 foreign-invested projects, with a total registered investment exceeding $3.3 billion, focusing on high-tech and environmentally friendly sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, and precision engineering.

This marks a major step forward, reinforcing its position as a modern and sustainable next-generation IP.

Leveraging its strategic location and synchronised infrastructure, Amata City Halong continues to solidify its role as an appealing investment destination in Quang Ninh province, generating thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to propelling local socioeconomic development.

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