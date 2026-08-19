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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial

August 19, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
On August 18, Amata City Halong JSC signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with Topping (Quang Ninh) Industrial Co., Ltd., marking the arrival of a new Chinese supporting manufacturing project in Amata City Halong Industrial Park (also referred to as Song Khoai Industrial Park).

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong and Guo Qian, general director of Topping (Quang Ninh) Industrial signed the agreement.

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial
Photo: Amata

Topping Quang Ninh project focuses on manufacturing and assembly of precision metal components, plastic parts for multifunctional printers and automated teller machines, as well as electronic components for office printers.

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial
Photo: Amata

According to the Investment Registration Certificate, the factory will span over 2.1 hectares with a total investment exceeding $14 million. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to reach an annual capacity surpassing 45 million products, creating jobs for nearly 450 local workers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Halong, expressed his pleasure and honour that Topping Industrial has trusted and chosen Amata City Halong as its next investment destination in Vietnam.

“Amata will continue to accompany and support Topping Industrial through remaining procedures to ensure the factory quickly comes into stable operation,” he said.

Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial
Photo: Amata

This latest project underscores Amata City Halong’s strong appeal to international investors. To date, the industrial park (IP) has secured 25 foreign-invested projects, with a total registered investment exceeding $3.3 billion, focusing on high-tech and environmentally friendly sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, and precision engineering.

This marks a major step forward, reinforcing its position as a modern and sustainable next-generation IP.

Leveraging its strategic location and synchronised infrastructure, Amata City Halong continues to solidify its role as an appealing investment destination in Quang Ninh province, generating thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to propelling local socioeconomic development.

Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh

Tamagawa Vietnam, under Japanese sensor manufacturer Tamagawa Seiki, held the grand opening of its $35-million factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 21.
Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata VN PCL was granted approval for the Amata City Phu Tho venture in Phu Tho province on December 23.
Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

On April 15, Amata City Ha Long and Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry signed a sublease agreement at Song Khoai Industrial Park, reinforcing investment momentum in Quang Ninh province in the north of the country.
Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam

Amata City Halong, also known as Song Khoai Industrial Park, has signed a land lease agreement with TianJian Vietnam for a new factory manufacturing speaker enclosures, plastic components, and moulds.

By Linh Nga

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Continuous supply chain expansion Industrial park development Manufacturing and assembly Precision metal components Plastic parts production Automated teller machines Electronic components manufacturing

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