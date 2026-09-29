Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allianz Partners launches digital travel insurance technology platform

September 29, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
Financial services provider Allianz Partners introduced an updated digital insurance platform to streamline policy distribution and customer administration for global travel industry partners.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners today announced the launch of its next-generation travel insurance ecosystem, powered by its proprietary Metaportal platform, providing banking and loyalty partners with a more flexible, customer-centric approach to travel insurance at a time of significant change across the payments and rewards landscape.

The announcement comes as Australian financial institutions respond to regulatory reforms affecting interchange revenue and card payment economics, prompting many organisations to reassess how customer benefits are funded and delivered.

The Metaportal is a new digital platform that helps banks and loyalty partners offer travel insurance in a simpler and more flexible way. Customers can easily activate and manage their cover online, with the option to personalise their travel insurance by selecting additional cover and benefits that suit their individual needs and travel plans.

"Travel remains one of the most powerful ways organisations can engage with their customers," says Damien Arthur, Executive Head of Travel, Allianz Partners Australia.

"For many years, travel insurance attached to financial products has largely operated as a one-size-fits-all proposition. Customer expectations have evolved. Today's travellers want cover that reflects how, where and why they travel, while businesses want solutions that build stronger customer relationships and support long-term loyalty."

"The Metaportal gives partners the flexibility to provide a preset level of cover while allowing customers to tailor their protection through optional upgrades and additional benefits."

Through a seamless digital journey, customers can activate cover and select additional protection based on their individual needs — including options for cruise, snow sports, adventure travel, higher cancellation limits, extended trip durations and reduced excess levels.

For partners, the platform introduces a configurable framework allowing travel insurance programs to be tailored at a segment level, with control over included benefits, cover structure and generosity across customer groups.

"What makes this approach different is that it is not simply a product enhancement; it is an engagement platform," says Arthur.

"Partners can integrate travel protection into their own digital environments and use it to strengthen customer relationships. The experience remains in-brand, within owned channels, and can be configured to support a range of acquisition, retention and loyalty strategies."

"By combining flexible insurance propositions with modern digital infrastructure, we're helping partners create lasting value for customers while positioning travel insurance for the future."

The Metaportal is underpinned by a MACH-aligned architecture designed for scalable deployment, reusable integration and future expansion into new products and industries.

By PR Newswire

Allianz Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Allianz Partners digital travel insurance

Related Contents

Allianz Partners to acquire nib's Australian and New Zealand travel insurance portfolio

Allianz Partners to acquire nib's Australian and New Zealand travel insurance portfolio

Allianz Partners sponsors five Paralympic athletes globally

Allianz Partners sponsors five Paralympic athletes globally

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

H2O.ai establishes artificial intelligence development lab in Singapore

H2O.ai establishes artificial intelligence development lab in Singapore

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

MSB unifies banking platform to target 200,000 monthly new users

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020