ULTRALOQ introduces smart lock collection with ultrawideband technology

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, a global leader in IoT solutions, today announced the launch and availability of its next-generation smart lock collection, built to redefine access and provide customers with a wide range of effortless entry experiences that best suit their lifestyle.

The collection includes ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission, unveiled as the industry's first ultra-wideband (UWB) enabled smart lock, featuring precise, hands-free approach-to-unlock functionality. Joining Bolt Mission are the ULTRALOQ Bolt Pro and ULTRALOQ Latch 5 Pro which are the first multi-model line of Aliro-Certified smart locks that empowers users to leverage their phone as their key through Apple Wallet or Samsung Wallet credentials.

The latest ULTRALOQ models arrive at a time when digital wallets and standardized access credentials are reshaping how consumers expect to access their homes and other everyday assets. For the new collection, ULTRALOQ leverages UWB to enable precise, intent-aware entry to the home and Aliro, the open mobile-access standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance with support from leading mobile ecosystems including Apple, Google and Samsung. With Aliro, ULTRALOQ brings the familiar wallet-based experience consumers already use for payments and increasingly digital car keys to the front door.

All three lock models are Matter Certified and compatible with leading smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home and more, allowing users to incorporate the lock into their broader smart home experience. Bolt Pro and Latch 5 Pro also integrate with Samsung SmartThings, enabling more home-wide automations triggered by lock activity, such as turning on lights or adjusting the thermostat when the door unlocks. Household members can have their own Digital Key in Samsung Wallet, providing individual access to the same lock while SmartThings helps manage access and automations across the household.

The collection will be available online in October through The Home Depot, where customers can shop the new ULTRALOQ lineup. The new collection delivers intelligent, effortless and trusted entry across accessible price points, empowering users to choose the access features that best suit their lifestyle and needs.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission: The Smart Lock That Knows When You Are Coming Home

Bolt Mission (MSRP: $299.99) delivers a precise, intent-aware hands-free entry experience by combining Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) discovery, UWB ranging, radar-based presence sensing and local decision logic. The result is hands-free entry that responds to true arrival, not strictly proximity. Rather than unlocking simply if a phone is nearby, Bolt Mission analyzes precise distance and direction of approach, allowing it to distinguish an authorized user approaching from outside from normal movement inside the home.

Designed to deliver a premium hands-free experience, users can keep their phone in their pocket or bag while the Xthings Home app runs securely in the background. With Bolt Mission, there's no app to open upon approach, no PIN to enter and no separate hub required for hands-free entry.

To support dependable intent detection (approach vs. departure) and efficient battery life, Bolt Mission features built-in radar to keep the lock alert when it matters most and conserve power when it does not. Intent detection logic is processed locally between the authorized phone and the lock, delivering fast approach-and-unlock entry.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Pro: Premium Front-Door Deadbolt with Wallet-Based Access

Bolt Pro (MSRP: $269.99) is the collection's premium digital-key deadbolt, bringing Aliro-Certified tap-to-unlock access together with fingerprint, PIN, app and physical-key entry. Aliro-Certified, Bolt Pro lets users unlock their door with a simple tap of their compatible device, without ever having to open an app. Digital keys are stored in a compatible mobile wallet, giving users a familiar tap experience similar to the contactless interactions they already use every day.

Designed to support a wide range of access methods, Bolt Pro pairs digital wallet access with fingerprint, PIN, app control and physical key backup. While digital wallet access may be ideal for everyday users, fingerprint provides fast personalized entry options and PIN codes can be issued to children, guests, cleaners or other service providers in need of access.

ULTRALOQ Latch 5 Pro: Wallet-Based Access for More Doors

Latch 5 Pro (MSRP: $249.99) brings the same tap-to-unlock digital wallet experience to doors that use a lever rather than a deadbolt, including side entrances, home offices, garage-entry doors, rentals and shared spaces. Residents or employees can use a compatible digital wallet or fingerprint for access, while visitors and other temporary users can receive PINs. Aliro and Matter Certified, Latch 5 Pro delivers the same digital key experience and smart home platform compatibility as Bolt Pro.

"The front door is moving away from keys and apps toward digital credentials and intent-aware access," said Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management for ULTRALOQ. "Our goal with this collection is to make that transition seamless and practical for customers, whether someone wants their door to detect their arrival and unlock hands-free or wants to quickly tap the phone or watch they carry every day to authorize entry."

Available Online via The Home Depot

The new collection of ULTRALOQ smart locks will be available for purchase online through The Home Depot beginning in October. Customers can explore each model in the collection, compare access options, and learn more about the distinct features each lock delivers to select the ULTRALOQ model that is right for them.

The ULTRALOQ collection is available now online through ULTRALOQ as well as Amazon and will be available online via The Home Depot in October.

For additional information about ULTRALOQ, please visit www.ultraloq.com.