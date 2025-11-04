SolarBK, Banpu NEXT, and Amata VN to develop rooftop solar projects

Banpu NEXT-AmataVN-SolarBK_Collaboration for Solar Vietnam, Photo: SolarBK

The announcement was released on November 3, confirming that SolarBK, a pioneer in Vietnam’s renewable energy sector for nearly two decades, has joined forces with Banpu NEXT, a leading ASEAN provider of clean and net-zero energy solutions, and Amata VN, one of Vietnam’s foremost industrial park developers, to develop rooftop solar projects totalling 227MW at Amata City Halong and Amata City Long Thanh.

Implementation is scheduled to begin in early 2026. The partnership aims to accelerate the green transition for businesses operating in Amata industrial parks while reaffirming the partners’ shared commitment to decarbonisation.

The collaboration between SolarBK, Banpu NEXT, and Amata VN marks a strategic milestone in advancing Vietnam’s clean energy transition. It will deliver sustainable energy solutions that enhance industrial competitiveness and contribute to the nation’s energy security.

Building on the successful cooperation between Banpu NEXT and SolarBK in Vietnam’s commercial and industrial solar market, this initiative expands the partnership through Amata VN’s participation, focusing on rooftop systems across Amata City Halong (686ha) and Amata City Long Thanh (410ha).

Banpu NEXT-AmataVN-SolarBK_Collaboration_Amata City Ha Long Vietnam

This development directly supports the goals of Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) and Vietnam’s net-zero roadmap by addressing rising electricity demand through on-site renewable generation. It enhances Amata’s competitiveness via integrated, cost-efficient, and sustainable infrastructure that meets global manufacturers’ sustainability expectations.

SolarBK Group CEO Nguyen Duong Tuan said the collaboration strengthens the long-standing relationship with Banpu NEXT while leveraging SolarBK’s two decades of expertise in solar power. “By integrating our full-service solar platform with Amata’s industrial infrastructure, we are creating a sustainable energy model that delivers both economic and environmental value. This partnership reinforces our mission to promote renewable adoption and contribute to Vietnam’s transition towards a low-carbon economy,” he said.

Banpu NEXT CEO Smittipon Srethapramote noted that the partnership represents an important step in expanding its renewable portfolio and advancing its joint venture goals with SolarBK. “As a leading net-zero solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region, we aim to address Vietnam’s growing industrial energy needs through sustainable innovations. This initiative demonstrates how collaboration can accelerate the clean energy transition in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets,” he said.

Amata VN Public Co., Ltd. CEO Somhatai Panichewa emphasised that the cooperation aligns with Amata’s 2040 carbon-neutral vision. “By integrating rooftop solar systems across our industrial parks, we strengthen our value proposition for global manufacturers who increasingly prioritise sustainability and energy efficiency. This initiative transforms our parks into green manufacturing hubs that balance growth with environmental responsibility,” she said.

Looking ahead, the three partners are committed to long-term cooperation to advance sustainable industrial development in Vietnam. Plans include integrating additional clean energy technologies such as energy storage systems, smart grids, and efficiency solutions.

Through this partnership, SolarBK, Banpu NEXT, and Amata VN aim to play a pivotal role in reducing industrial carbon emissions, supporting Vietnam’s energy transition, enhancing economic resilience, and contributing to a sustainable future.

The 7.3MWp rooftop solar system at LEGO’s factory in Binh Duong, installed by SolarBK

Bach Khoa Investment and Development of Solar Energy Corporation (SolarBK) is Vietnam’s leading solar power enterprise, offering a full-service platform covering research and development, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, and construction, and O&M. Over nearly two decades, it has delivered landmark projects including the 8.5MWp Truong Sa Archipelago system, the 30MWp VinFast Haiphong plant, the 7.3MWp LEGO factory in Binh Duong, and the 16MWp Vincom Retail rooftop portfolio.

SolarBK owns the IREX factory, one of the few facilities in Southeast Asia capable of producing solar panels for both domestic and export markets, including the United States, Europe, and New Zealand.