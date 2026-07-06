Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

July 06, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
H2G Green's subsidiary GasHub completed an LNG storage and regasification facility at Rolls-Royce's Seletar Campus in Singapore and began live supply and operations under the commercial agreement.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H2G Green Limited ("H2G"), through its 52.03%-owned subsidiary Gashubunited Utility Private Limited ("GasHub"), has completed the LNG storage and regasification facility at Rolls-Royce's Seletar Campus in Singapore and commenced supplying liquefied natural gas ("LNG"), while providing operations and maintenance ("O&M") services to support the campus's long-term energy requirements.

The transition from infrastructure delivery to ongoing LNG supply and facility operations demonstrates GasHub's capability to provide end-to-end LNG solutions, from engineering and construction through long-term operations.

The Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus is a key hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing, innovation, and talent development. In June 2025, GasHub secured a contract to develop the LNG storage and regasification facility for Rolls-Royce's Seletar Campus as part of the site's transition from compressed natural gas to LNG. The project comprised four 10-cubic-metre LNG microbulk storage tanks and a regasification facility designed to meet the campus's operational requirements.

The integrated LNG solution aims to significantly reduce annual fuel deliveries while lowering transportation-related carbon emissions, reducing operating costs, and improving fuel supply reliability.

Singapore's growing focus on energy resilience and its ambition to become a regional energy hub further underscore the importance of reliable lower-carbon energy infrastructure. The Economic Strategy Review Final Report[1], published in June 2026, identified LNG and other lower-carbon energy solutions as key growth priorities for strengthening Singapore's energy resilience and supporting future economic growth. GasHub's integrated LNG offering supports these national objectives by delivering reliable energy infrastructure for advanced manufacturing.

Bentinck Ng, Chief Executive Officer of GasHub, said, "Completing the project and moving into ongoing LNG operations demonstrates our ability to support customers throughout the full energy transition journey—from infrastructure development to long-term operations. Our vision is to expand our presence and become a more significant player in the LNG sector. As industries increasingly seek practical and commercially viable pathways towards decarbonisation, we aim to expand our reach among multinational corporations in Singapore and overseas, leveraging our expertise in LNG infrastructure, supply and operations to support their energy transition objectives."

The Rolls-Royce engagement further strengthens GasHub's growing track record in industrial LNG solutions. GasHub now serves 13 active LNG customers, building a recurring revenue base through long-term LNG supply and operations contracts. Prior to this project, the company delivered LNG solutions for customers including Malaysia Dairy Industries, Thong Siek Food Industry and Murata Manufacturing, supporting their operational energy requirements.

For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

[1] https://file.go.gov.sg/esr-finalreport.pdf

By PR Newswire

H2G Green Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LNG GasHub H2G GasHub LNG facility RollsRoyce Seletar Campus

Related Contents

Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam

EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Vietnam’s power sector poised to trigger a new investment cycle

Vietnam’s power sector poised to trigger a new investment cycle

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

MAS grants PingPong in-principle Capital Markets Services licence approval in Singapore

MAS grants PingPong in-principle Capital Markets Services licence approval in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020