GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H2G Green Limited ("H2G"), through its 52.03%-owned subsidiary Gashubunited Utility Private Limited ("GasHub"), has completed the LNG storage and regasification facility at Rolls-Royce's Seletar Campus in Singapore and commenced supplying liquefied natural gas ("LNG"), while providing operations and maintenance ("O&M") services to support the campus's long-term energy requirements.

The transition from infrastructure delivery to ongoing LNG supply and facility operations demonstrates GasHub's capability to provide end-to-end LNG solutions, from engineering and construction through long-term operations.

The Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus is a key hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing, innovation, and talent development. In June 2025, GasHub secured a contract to develop the LNG storage and regasification facility for Rolls-Royce's Seletar Campus as part of the site's transition from compressed natural gas to LNG. The project comprised four 10-cubic-metre LNG microbulk storage tanks and a regasification facility designed to meet the campus's operational requirements.

The integrated LNG solution aims to significantly reduce annual fuel deliveries while lowering transportation-related carbon emissions, reducing operating costs, and improving fuel supply reliability.

Singapore's growing focus on energy resilience and its ambition to become a regional energy hub further underscore the importance of reliable lower-carbon energy infrastructure. The Economic Strategy Review Final Report[1], published in June 2026, identified LNG and other lower-carbon energy solutions as key growth priorities for strengthening Singapore's energy resilience and supporting future economic growth. GasHub's integrated LNG offering supports these national objectives by delivering reliable energy infrastructure for advanced manufacturing.

Bentinck Ng, Chief Executive Officer of GasHub, said, "Completing the project and moving into ongoing LNG operations demonstrates our ability to support customers throughout the full energy transition journey—from infrastructure development to long-term operations. Our vision is to expand our presence and become a more significant player in the LNG sector. As industries increasingly seek practical and commercially viable pathways towards decarbonisation, we aim to expand our reach among multinational corporations in Singapore and overseas, leveraging our expertise in LNG infrastructure, supply and operations to support their energy transition objectives."

The Rolls-Royce engagement further strengthens GasHub's growing track record in industrial LNG solutions. GasHub now serves 13 active LNG customers, building a recurring revenue base through long-term LNG supply and operations contracts. Prior to this project, the company delivered LNG solutions for customers including Malaysia Dairy Industries, Thong Siek Food Industry and Murata Manufacturing, supporting their operational energy requirements.

For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

[1] https://file.go.gov.sg/esr-finalreport.pdf