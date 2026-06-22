Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

Photo: Ca Mau Portal

The wind power plant has a capacity of 50MW with a total capital of nearly VND2.5 trillion ($96.15 million). The venture will be implemented across 834.4 ha in Dong Hai and Long Dien communes.

Once completed, the venture will supply clean energy, contribute to energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and drive economic development in coastal areas. It is also expected to create jobs for the locals and contribute to the local budget.

The Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant is one of the important renewable energy projects in line with the province’s orientation to develop renewable energy and encourage green growth. The implementation of the scheme will unlock the wind power potential of the Mekong Delta region.

Huynh Chi Nguyen, Vice Chairman of Ca Mau People’s Committee, said, “We highly appreciate the investor’s determination to invest in the venture. The local authority will continue to support the investor during the project implementation.”

“We propose the investor and contractors channel resources to ensure the progress and construction quality in compliance with legal requirements related to investment, construction, environmental protection, and occupational safety,” he said.

After the provincial merger with Bac Lieu last July, Ca Mau has three sides facing the sea, so the locality holds numerous potential and competitive advantages in the marine economy and renewable energy.

On June 12, Ca Mau People’s Committee issued a plan to implement energy projects for 2026–2030. The plan aims to effectively harness the province’s renewable energy potential, ensure energy security, and drive socioeconomic development.

In 2026 alone, Ca Mau aims to put into operation three additional wind power projects and part of another wind power venture, with a total capacity of approximately 300 MW. The province will also facilitate the commencement of eight wind power projects with a total capacity of 574 MW and a 3,200 MW liquefied natural gas power plant. At the same time, it will carry out investor selection procedures for planned wind and solar power projects.

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