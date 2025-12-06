The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

On this occasion, Dulux by AkzoNobel continues its partnership with ELLE Decoration for the Pop-Up Office Season 4, themed "Rhythm of Space", inspired by the Colours of the Year 2026. This sophisticated resonance between architecture and colour is taking place from November 29 to December 24 at DSpace (Ho Chi Minh City), featuring three functional zones flexibly transformed based on the spirit of The Rhythm of Blues.

Nguyen Phan Thuy Duong, editor-in-chief of ELLE Decoration, shared, “The theme for this year's Pop-Up Office was developed directly from the Colours of the Year 2026. The subtle rhythmic shift of this trio – transitioning from the calm and profound to the bold and free – served as the core material for us to create versatile, transformative spaces that guide the emotional journey. The Rhythm of Blues successfully narrates the story of our time, providing powerful inspiration for colour trends across interior design, construction, and exhibitions.”

This year marks a distinct shift, featuring a trio of shades rather than a single colour, offering versatile possibilities to connect emotions and spark creativity in every living space.

According to extensive annual research by experts at AkzoNobel ’s Global Aesthetic Centre, the world is constantly moving, and every individual adapts in their own unique way. "With everything that's happening in the world, we see that people are reacting in various ways. They're either slowing down and recharging their batteries, wanting to feel in tune with others and celebrate kinship. Or they're choosing to be bold, have fun, and feel carefree," explained Heleen van Gent, creative director of AkzoNobel's Global Aesthetic Centre.

To reflect these diverse moods, the Colours of the Year 2026 present a harmonious collection of signature indigos, including the vibrant Free Groove 62BB 08/369, the light blue Mellow Flow 10BB 39/100, and the dark blue Slow Swing 66BB 06/077. This trio offers possibilities to shift the rhythm of a space, allowing anyone to find harmony within their own soul.

Complementing the key trio, AkzoNobel's colour experts have also curated three corresponding inspirational palettes to help users easily define a preferred style for their living spaces. First, The Slow colour story anchors the home with bold, deep tones, creating a solid and peaceful sanctuary for those seeking to slow down and contemplate. Next, The Flow colour story features gentle, elegant shades that soothe the mind and foster a sense of connection. Completing the collection, The Free colour story bursts with joyful, vibrant colours to awaken positive energy and boundless creative inspiration.

"Colour is not just a coating, it is the language of emotions. With The Rhythm of Blues, we hope to inspire customers to express the unique rhythm of their living spaces. Whether you love peace, seek connection, or crave a burst of passion, this shifting family of blues and their accompanying palettes will be a wonderful source of creativity to help you create what you are looking for," stated Nguyen Phi Anh Dao, marketing and product management director for ASEAN and Vietnam at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints.

Beyond decorative paints, the Colours of the Year 2026 palettes are also designed to inspire a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and architecture.

