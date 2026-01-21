British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

The delegation comprised British companies specialising in railways, transit-oriented development (TOD), and building information modelling (BIM). The mission was led by Matt Western, the UK Trade Envoy to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

The programme included high-level meetings involving the Ministry of Construction, Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, as well as private groups, to share the UK’s expertise and promote strategic cooperation in the rail sector in Vietnam.

Matt Western MP, the UK Trade Envoy to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia

At a workshop on urban rail technology and TOD models held on January 21 in Hanoi, UK delegates shared valuable experience and practical solutions, providing a strong foundation for Vietnam to develop its TOD strategy and continue building modern, liveable, and sustainable urban areas.

“Vietnam is at a pivotal moment in your infrastructure development journey," said Weston. "Rapid economic growth and urbanisation bring both opportunities and challenges, particularly the need for sustainable, efficient, and integrated transport systems. Rail and TOD are not just about moving people, they are about shaping cities, reducing congestion, improving air quality, and creating vibrant communities."

The UK is proud to support Vietnam, Weston added, noting that the programme reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure while advancing climate and sustainability goals.

Also speaking at the workshop, Nguyen Cao Minh, general director of Hanoi MRB, expressed his appreciation for the UK’s support. “MRB highly values the valuable support provided by the UK government through this programme. The UK’s extensive experience in integrating low-carbon development solutions, managing complex projects, and particularly its standards in BIM and digital transformation offer valuable lessons for us," Minh said.

"Last year marked important milestones as Hanoi’s new urban railway lines began transitioning from vision to actual construction. During this transitional phase, we welcome the participation of UK companies which possess world-leading expertise in railway engineering, financial advisory services, and TOD planning,” Minh added.

The UK Rail Mission to Vietnam and the accompanying workshop demonstrate the UK’s commitment to being a trusted partner in the development of railway, TOD, and BIM projects in Vietnam, while further strengthening cooperation between the UK and Vietnam in the rail sector. This is in line with the UK-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership signed in October 2025, and the UK-Vietnam Action Plan for the 2024-2026 period.

With Vietnam setting the goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are focusing on sustainable urban development by accelerating the expansion of both the national railway network and urban rail systems. TOD and BIM are critical to integrated transport and urban planning, supporting the development of modern infrastructure systems in Vietnam, improving quality of life, and enhancing citizens’ access to public transport.

Vingroup pulls out of bid to invest in North-South high-speed railway Vingroup has pulled out of its bid to build the North-South high-speed railway, allowing the group to focus its resources on other key infrastructure projects.

PM sets January deadline for high-speed rail consultant The government is accelerating preparations for the North–South high-speed railway, with a tighter timeline set for key technical groundwork and institutional readiness.