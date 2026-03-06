Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi – As the Vietnamese people all are eager to the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, scheduled for March 15, authorities across Hanoi are accelerating preparations to ensure the process is conducted democratically, lawfully and safely.

Since late 2025, the municipal Party Committee has issued directives calling for the engagement of the entire political system in the election process. Preparations have been carried out according to a clear roadmap, including the establishment of election bodies, the nomination and consultation process for candidates, the compilation of voter lists, and the organisation of communication campaigns on the significance of the election.

Hanoi voters learn about candidates’ biographies and action programmes. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Luu said election preparation is not merely an administrative task but also a key political responsibility. Local authorities have been instructed to strictly comply with legal regulations and ensure all organisational conditions are in place so that the elections are conducted in accordance with the law and with broad public consensus.

According to the municipal Election Committee, the capital city has established election committees in 126 communes and wards. In addition, 11 electoral boards for National Assembly deputies, 31 electoral boards for the city-level People’s Council, 831 commune-level electoral boards and more than 4,000 polling teams have been set up to serve the election process.

The candidate nomination process has been conducted through three consultation rounds in accordance with the law, ensuring democratic and transparent selection through multiple stages of appraisal and voter feedback at both places of residence and workplaces.

Following the three consultation rounds, the official candidate lists include 39 candidates for the National Assembly, 205 for the municipal People’s Council and more than 5,200 for commune-level People’s Councils. Candidates’ biographies and action programmes have been publicly posted at government offices, residential areas and polling stations for voters’ reference.

Public awareness campaigns have also been intensified through conferences, mass media and grassroots broadcasting systems to help citizens better understand the significance of the election and their rights and responsibilities as voters.

In line with digital transformation efforts, some localities have applied technological solutions such as QR codes for voters to access candidate information and online forms to collect feedback on election-related issues.

Security plans have also been strengthened, with local police forces closely monitoring the situation and implementing measures to ensure order and safety during the election period.

With thorough preparations from the municipal to grassroots levels, Hanoi is steadily completing all necessary conditions for the upcoming election. The event is expected to become a major civic occasion for voters in the capital, enabling them to exercise their democratic rights and contribute to strengthening the state apparatus.