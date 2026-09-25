AIGP Health expands clinical artificial intelligence platform into Thailand

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Singapore-founded healthtech company AIGP Health is expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia, launching its Anzu clinical AI platform in Thailand through a strategic partnership with Borderless Healthcare Group (BHG) as part of its wider regional growth strategy.

The Thailand launch builds on AIGP Health's presence in Singapore and Australia, bringing its current footprint to three markets. Through its regional growth, the company aims to bring its clinical AI technology to a wider range of physician-led care settings, including hospitals, clinics, wellness centres, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practices and other healthcare environments where doctors and clinicians are involved in patient care.



AIGP Health's regional expansion comes as healthcare providers increasingly explore how artificial intelligence can support clinicians beyond administrative tasks and clinical documentation. Its Anzu platform is designed to support clinicians across the patient journey by bringing together relevant patient information and clinical context to support more informed decision-making, while keeping clinicians firmly in control.



"Anzu addresses a complete new category, called Clinical Risk. Anzu tackles clinical risk, keeping the patient at the centre. What this means is that Anzu highlights drug-drug interactions, lays out differential diagnosis, trigger factors and more, which are personalised to each patient. Our USP is our deep clinical workflows built to be able to address these factors, therapy wise," said Sheetal Nanwani Doshi, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of AIGP Health.



"This is personal for me, having been through the specialist merry-go-round only to get varied differential diagnosis - from a life threatening to a chronic case. Doctors do not lack information, they lack the structure to make the right decision within the consultation time."



Anzu is designed to work alongside healthcare providers' existing technology infrastructure. Through its plug-in and integration capabilities, the platform can connect with existing medical CRM and clinical management systems, allowing healthcare providers to incorporate Anzu into their current workflows without having to replace the systems they already use.



The platform builds on AIGP Health's experience with more than 3,000 live patients across Singapore and Australia, with its entry into Thailand providing a new market to demonstrate how its technology can support clinicians and patients across different healthcare settings.



"Healthcare systems across Southeast Asia may be at different stages of digital transformation, but clinicians across the region face a common challenge: making important decisions within limited consultation time while navigating increasingly complex patient information," said Dr Anindita Santosa, Co-Founder and CEO of AIGP Health.



"Our aim is not to replace clinical judgement, but to give doctors clearer access to the information and context they need to make more informed decisions. As we bring Anzu into more markets, we want to demonstrate how clinical AI can be adapted to different healthcare environments while keeping doctors and patients at the centre of care."



Commenting on the partnership, Dr Wei Siang Yu, Founder and Chairman of BHG, said: "The future of healthcare will increasingly depend on how effectively technology can support doctors while maintaining the human connection at the heart of patient care. Through our partnership with AIGP Health, we are bringing together complementary technologies that can support clinicians with better access to patient information and clinical context. Thailand provides an important environment to demonstrate how these innovations can work together in real-world care settings, with the potential to support new models of healthcare across the region."



In Thailand, AIGP Health has introduced its technology within the country's healthcare and wellness ecosystem, beginning with a deployment at the Global Institute of Aesthetics (GIA), a longevity, wellness and aesthetic centre in Bangkok.



GIA serves as AIGP Health's flagship launch site in Thailand, where clinicians have access to the company's Anzu clinical AI platform to support consultations and patient care. The deployment brings AIGP Health's technology into a real-world care environment spanning longevity, wellness and aesthetic medicine.



The Anzu platform includes Anzu Dr Assist, an in-consult clinical assistant designed to support clinicians during consultations, and Anzu Preclerk, which supports pre-consultation clerking and patient intake. Together, the tools are designed to help clinicians access and manage relevant patient information more efficiently throughout the consultation journey.



Through the partnership, AIGP Health's clinical AI technology is being brought together with Borderless.ai's healthcare technology ecosystem, providing a foundation to demonstrate how AI-assisted clinical care can be applied across different healthcare settings.



Thailand represents a strategic growth market for AIGP Health given the country's established healthcare sector and position as a regional destination for wellness and medical tourism. Beyond its initial deployment at GIA, AIGP Health plans to build relationships with more clinics, hospitals and healthcare institutions as it expands its presence in the country.



Thailand isn't just our next market — it's proof that Anzu works in yet another market. Our thesis has always been that clinical AI only earns its place when it proves itself inside a live consultation, not a slide deck, and Borderless.ai gives us exactly that: distribution, an operating ecosystem, and the regulatory rigor this market demands," said Sheetal Nanwani Doshi, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of AIGP Health.



We're deliberately building market by market, not chasing headlines. We're not building a product that sits on top of healthcare — we're building the layer that helps clinicians see what they'd otherwise miss, so patients get the care they deserve. That's the bar we hold every collaboration to as we scale from three markets to ten. If you're a clinic, hospital or investor ready to bring Anzu into your practice or your portfolio, this is the moment to reach out — talk to our team at www.aigp.health."



Building on its operations in Singapore and Australia and its latest launch in Thailand, AIGP Health is also exploring expansion opportunities in Malaysia and Indonesia as part of the next phase of its Southeast Asian growth.

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