Global Schools Group commits 100,000 Singapore dollars to community initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – Global Schools Group (GSG), recognised as the world's most awarded network of K-12 schools, today officially commenced its 25th anniversary celebrations by committing S$100,000 in philanthropic donations to support community initiatives across Singapore. The announcement was made alongside strategic plans to expand its global footprint by opening 20 new international campuses by 2030, targeting high-growth education markets across Asia and the Middle East.



Global Schools Group Marks 25th Anniversary with S$100,000 Multi-Organisation Community Support

The flagship anniversary event was held in the presence of Guest of Honour Edwin Tong, Minister of Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Singapore who witnessed representatives from key beneficiaries receive donation cheques from GSG. The donations will primarily enhance accessibility features in special education schools across East Coast GRC and support inclusive community spaces, including the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), President's Challenge, and the People's Association via the Siglap South Community Centre redevelopment.

Top Academic Outcomes: In recent International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations, over 150 GSG students achieved top scores of 44 and 45 points, earning the "IB World Topper" designation and securing placements at institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, MIT, NUS, and NTU.

Industry Impact: GSG alumni are actively leading advancements in critical sectors, including Kanika Gakhar, Launch Engineer for the SpaceX/NASA Falcon 9 rocket, and Samanyu Okade, Satellite Design Engineer.

Student-Led Innovation: Current 15-year-old GSG students recently developed LumaBand, an AI-powered wearable device designed to detect and mitigate fall risks among elderly citizens.

Next-Generation Curricula: To prepare its 45,000+ students for emerging technological shifts, GSG is establishing specialised research hubs, including the Centre for AI and Quantum Education, alongside a Silicon Valley Innovation Immersion programme for high-performing students.

GSG also announced new long-term community partnerships with the North East Community Development Council (CDC) and the Community Chest.Centering on the theme "One Global Community. Shaping the Future," the GSG event featured a student-led experiential exhibition and the official launch of a commemorative publication, unveiled by Minister Tong to mark the network's quarter-century journey from a single local campus to a global system of 64 campuses across 11 countries.Reflecting on the milestone, Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Co-Founder of Global Schools Group, said:Driving Academic Excellence and Real-World InnovationGSG's 25-year trajectory is backed by industry-leading academic achievements and global quality recognition. The network recently became the first education group globally to receive Japan's prestigious Deming Prize for Total Quality Management, bringing its total to more than 650 international awards.Recent academic and industry milestones across the network include:

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