Green SM launches electric mobility pilot operations in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2026 – On September 25, Green SM held a technical opening event in the Netherlands, marking the beginning of its high-quality pure-electric mobility service rollout in the market. During the pilot phase, Green SM will gradually provide services in selected key areas while focusing on building its driver network, refining operational processes and establishing service standards ahead of its broader rollout.



Richard Nabil Chahine, CEO of Green SM Europe, delivers welcome remarks at the Green SM soft launch event in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands is Green SM's eighth market globally and its second European market, following Denmark. The start of pilot operations in the Netherlands further expands Green SM's presence in Europe, while providing an opportunity for the company to gain deeper insights into local mobility needs and market characteristics.

During the initial phase, Green SM will provide services in Centrum, West and Zuid districts, before gradually expanding into Oost, Noord, Nieuw-West and Zuidoost, with the goal of extending coverage across Amsterdam. This phase will also allow Green SM to gather firsthand feedback from customers and drivers to further refine its services, operational processes and user experience ahead of the official launch.



Alongside the pilot operations, under its "Skilled Drivers - Bigger Opportunities" approach, Green SM is focusing on building an experienced and service-oriented driver network in the Netherlands, while offering flexible partnership opportunities with attractive earning potential and competitive benefits. These include an employment policy offering income of up to EUR 3,000 per month, as well as revenue sharing of up to 85% for drivers who choose the vehicle rental operating model. Notably, the first group of drivers to join Green SM in the Netherlands will be eligible for a joining bonus of up to EUR 600, along with exclusive benefits for pioneer drivers. The company aims to build a professional driver network that meets standards for vehicles, safety and service quality, creating a strong foundation for its long-term development in the market.



To mark the occasion, Green SM is also offering customer promotions, including 50% off each trip, capped at EUR 30 per ride, with up to 10 uses per user, giving customers an opportunity to experience its premium electric taxi service at a special introductory price.



In the initial phase, Green SM will provide services in the Centrum, West, and Zuid districts, before gradually expanding to Oost, Noord, Nieuw-West, and Zuidoost, with the goal of covering Amsterdam citywide.

Richard Nabil Chahine, CEO of Green SM Europe, said: "The Netherlands is an important next step in Green SM's journey in Europe. At this stage, our priority is not simply to put the service into operation, but more importantly to build a strong foundation for a high-quality service, from selecting and supporting our driver network to ensuring a consistent customer experience. We look forward to listening to our customers, learning from the Dutch market and gradually building Green SM into a trusted electric mobility option, offering high-quality experiences at competitive prices."

As the Netherlands is one of the markets with a well-developed electric mobility ecosystem, Green SM aims to create added value by combining a well-trained driver network with a modern pure-electric fleet, delivering smooth and comfortable rides at competitive prices. From the outset, the company is prioritizing service quality and customer experience, providing an additional green mobility solution to meet the diverse needs of residents and visitors in the Netherlands, while contributing to more environmentally-friendly mobility choices.The start of pilot operations in the Netherlands represents the next step in Green SM's international expansion strategy. Since entering its first market in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM has expanded across markets in Asia and Europe, progressively developing its green mobility model to meet the needs and characteristics of each market.

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