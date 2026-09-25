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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AS Watson achieves 10 percent global health sector growth

September 25, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
Health retailer AS Watson achieved 10 percent growth across its global health division through preventive healthcare services delivered by 3,300 certified pharmacists.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – As World Pharmacists Day approaches, AS Watson celebrates the contribution of more than 3,300 pharmacists and nearly 10,000 health professionals who help customers proactively manage their health and wellbeing every day through its network of over 1,770 pharmacies worldwide.

AS Watson Delivers 10% Global Health Growth Powered by 3,300+ Pharmacists Advancing Preventive Healthcare Worldwide

Driven by growing customer interest in preventive healthcare and self-care, AS Watson recorded 10% growth in global health sales over the past year, reflecting increasing demand for products and services that support overall wellbeing and healthier lifestyles.

Peter Macnab, International Commercial Director of AS Watson, said, "As healthcare continues to evolve from treatment to prevention, AS Watson is supporting customers with trusted professional advice, personalised and innovative O+O (Offline plus Online) healthcare solutions. We proudly recognise our pharmacists and healthcare professionals whose expertise and dedication make a meaningful difference to the health of customers and communities every day."

AS Watson Unveils Global Health Research
To better understand evolving customer health behaviours, AS Watson unveiled findings from its Global Health Research, conducted by WISE, its customer experience insights division, among over 11,000 respondents across 10 markets in Europe and Asia.

The survey found that health concerns(43%) are the main driver of health product adoption, with professional advice (41%) from healthcare experts remaining a key influence alongside recommendations from family and friends (32%).

Customers are increasingly adopting an offline and online approach to product research, combining online research(82%), health professional consultations (49%) and in-store product discovery(44%). When making purchase decisions, they consider a combination of price and promotion(56%), brand trust(48%), and product benefits(45%).

The findings highlight the increasingly important role pharmacists play in preventive healthcare, helping customers make informed health decisions through trusted professional advice and guidance.

Peter concluded, "The future of healthcare is increasingly preventive, personalised and accessible. By bringing together trusted expertise, personalised care and O+O innovation, AS Watson is building a healthcare ecosystem that helps people take charge of their health with confidence. Our ambition is to make preventive healthcare more accessible and relevant to every customer, helping create healthier lives and communities worldwide."

https://www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AS Watson

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TagTag:
AS Watson healthcare services Global health sector

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