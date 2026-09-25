Vietnam Airlines signs digital transformation agreements with Visa and AWS

NEW YORK, US– Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – During the visit to the United States by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, Vietnam Airlines exchanged signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Visa and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen cooperation in payments, travel, technology and data.



Le Truong Giang, Member of the BOD of Vietnam Airlines (second from right), and Robert B. Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc. (second from left), exchange the Memorandum of Understanding

The two agreements focus on building a more seamless ecosystem of services across the passenger journey, from booking and payment to earning rewards, accessing airport and inflight services, and enjoying experiences at destinations. The partnerships mark another step in Vietnam Airlines' efforts to deepen the integration of aviation with financial services, tourism, data and artificial intelligence.

Le Truong Giang, Member of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said:Under the agreement with Visa, Vietnam Airlines will explore opportunities to evolve Lotusmiles from a traditional frequent-flyer program into a broader loyalty platform spanning travel, lifestyle and an expanded partner ecosystem.The partnership will include the development of co-branded cards for domestic and international markets, offering Lotusmiles members and frequent flyers enhanced benefits across airport services and lounges, priority check-in, dining, accommodation, shopping and travel.The two companies will also explore digital payment solutions across commercial activities, agency networks and supply-chain operations, while supporting the promotion of Vietnam and key air routes in strategic markets. Together, these initiatives will broaden the value of Lotusmiles and create more opportunities for members to benefit from their everyday travel and lifestyle spending.Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos, said:Vietnam Airlines is partnering with AWS, one of the world's leading cloud service providers, to accelerate its transformation into a digital airline, with cooperation spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation and inflight connectivity.A key focus will be AI and generative AI, with the two companies exploring applications across passenger services, commercial activities, flight operations, aircraft maintenance, corporate management and data analytics, as well as opportunities to improve operational efficiency and decision-making.The digital transformation agenda will focus on cloud computing, enterprise data platforms, IT modernisation and cybersecurity, alongside the development of inflight connectivity and digital cabin services. The partnership will also explore digital solutions to support flight crews and enhance operational capabilities both in the air and on the ground, while meeting passengers' growing expectations for seamless connectivity.Tedd Evers, Global Partner Leader, Travel and Hospitality, said:The agreements with Visa and AWS support Vietnam Airlines' strategy of strengthening international partnerships and expanding its digital capabilities and customer offerings in response to evolving passenger needs. With an extensive global network and the Lotusmiles loyalty program, the airline is well positioned to build a more connected ecosystem of services and benefits.As Vietnam's national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines is evolving beyond traditional air transportation to create an integrated ecosystem connecting the ground, the air and destinations, while deepening the integration of aviation with tourism, finance, data and technology.https://www.vietnamairlines.com

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