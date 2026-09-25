Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines signs digital transformation agreements with Visa and AWS

September 25, 2026 | 10:03
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines executed memorandums of understanding with Visa and Amazon Web Services in New York to accelerate payment processing and artificial intelligence adoption.

NEW YORK, US– Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – During the visit to the United States by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, Vietnam Airlines exchanged signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Visa and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen cooperation in payments, travel, technology and data.

Mr. Le Truong Giang, Member of the BOD of Vietnam Airlines (second from right), and Robert B. Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc. (second from left), exchange the Memorandum of Understanding
Le Truong Giang, Member of the BOD of Vietnam Airlines (second from right), and Robert B. Thomson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs at Visa Inc. (second from left), exchange the Memorandum of Understanding

The two agreements focus on building a more seamless ecosystem of services across the passenger journey, from booking and payment to earning rewards, accessing airport and inflight services, and enjoying experiences at destinations. The partnerships mark another step in Vietnam Airlines' efforts to deepen the integration of aviation with financial services, tourism, data and artificial intelligence.

Le Truong Giang, Member of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: "Passengers today expect a seamless experience that extends well beyond the flight itself. Our partnerships with Visa and AWS bring together expertise in payments, technology and data, enabling Vietnam Airlines to develop more connected and personalized services while strengthening operational capabilities. These partnerships are an important step in our broader digital transformation and our ambition to deliver greater value to our customers."

Taking Lotusmiles beyond aviation into travel and lifestyle

Under the agreement with Visa, Vietnam Airlines will explore opportunities to evolve Lotusmiles from a traditional frequent-flyer program into a broader loyalty platform spanning travel, lifestyle and an expanded partner ecosystem.

The partnership will include the development of co-branded cards for domestic and international markets, offering Lotusmiles members and frequent flyers enhanced benefits across airport services and lounges, priority check-in, dining, accommodation, shopping and travel.

The two companies will also explore digital payment solutions across commercial activities, agency networks and supply-chain operations, while supporting the promotion of Vietnam and key air routes in strategic markets. Together, these initiatives will broaden the value of Lotusmiles and create more opportunities for members to benefit from their everyday travel and lifestyle spending.

Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos, said: "Visa looks forward to working with Vietnam Airlines to explore payment and service solutions that respond to the increasingly diverse needs of today's customers. This collaboration also creates opportunities to bring together the strengths of aviation, payments and tourism in Vietnam and international markets."

AWS to support Vietnam Airlines in digital transformation and AI

Vietnam Airlines is partnering with AWS, one of the world's leading cloud service providers, to accelerate its transformation into a digital airline, with cooperation spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation and inflight connectivity.

A key focus will be AI and generative AI, with the two companies exploring applications across passenger services, commercial activities, flight operations, aircraft maintenance, corporate management and data analytics, as well as opportunities to improve operational efficiency and decision-making.

The digital transformation agenda will focus on cloud computing, enterprise data platforms, IT modernisation and cybersecurity, alongside the development of inflight connectivity and digital cabin services. The partnership will also explore digital solutions to support flight crews and enhance operational capabilities both in the air and on the ground, while meeting passengers' growing expectations for seamless connectivity.

Tedd Evers, Global Partner Leader, Travel and Hospitality, said: "Our collaboration with Vietnam Airlines aims to accelerate digital transformation, personalize the passenger experience, and enhance service excellence, supporting the airline's ambition to become a 5-star carrier. AWS will bring its capabilities in cloud computing, advanced artificial intelligence, and data analytics, together with extensive experience working with leading airlines worldwide, to support Vietnam Airlines across three key dimensions: people, culture, and technology."

The agreements with Visa and AWS support Vietnam Airlines' strategy of strengthening international partnerships and expanding its digital capabilities and customer offerings in response to evolving passenger needs. With an extensive global network and the Lotusmiles loyalty program, the airline is well positioned to build a more connected ecosystem of services and benefits.

As Vietnam's national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines is evolving beyond traditional air transportation to create an integrated ecosystem connecting the ground, the air and destinations, while deepening the integration of aviation with tourism, finance, data and technology.

https://www.vietnamairlines.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vietnam Airlines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines visa AWS

Related Contents

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

AWS ramps up security tools amid growing AI risks

AWS ramps up security tools amid growing AI risks

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension

Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

AWS Hanoi Local Zone to boost next phase of cloud and AI innovation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

AIGP Health expands clinical artificial intelligence platform into Thailand

AIGP Health expands clinical artificial intelligence platform into Thailand

AS Watson achieves 10 percent global health sector growth

AS Watson achieves 10 percent global health sector growth

Markforged appoints Unotech as exclusive Hong Kong additive manufacturing distributor

Markforged appoints Unotech as exclusive Hong Kong additive manufacturing distributor

Luno partners with asset managers for Ringgit stablecoin settlement framework

Luno partners with asset managers for Ringgit stablecoin settlement framework

Hang Lung Properties transitions mainland Chinese commercial portfolio to renewable power

Hang Lung Properties transitions mainland Chinese commercial portfolio to renewable power

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets

Greenfeed rolls out early-life nutrition solution for piglets

Spain's Congalsa acquires Lenger Seafood Vietnam

Spain's Congalsa acquires Lenger Seafood Vietnam

CATL opens largest European battery service center in Oslo

CATL opens largest European battery service center in Oslo

Ministry of Education and Training and Suntory Pepsico Vietnam sign environmental education cooperation agreement

Ministry of Education and Training and Suntory Pepsico Vietnam sign environmental education cooperation agreement

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020