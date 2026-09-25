Markforged appoints Unotech as exclusive Hong Kong additive manufacturing distributor

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Markforged, a leading provider of industrial additive manufacturing solutions, today proudly announced the official appointment of Unotech Limited ("Unotech") as its exclusive distributor in Hong Kong. Unotech will fully manage the sales, technical support, and application development for Markforged's product portfolio in the region, delivering comprehensive end-to-end support for local industries. The official launch event was held at the Inno Network of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC).

The event kicked off with an opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by executives from both companies, followed by the first live demonstration of Markforged's patented Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) technology. This breakthrough technology overcomes the material limitations of traditional 3D printing by precisely laying down continuous strands of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and high-strength, high-temperature fiberglass inside the part during printing. The resulting components match the strength and rigidity of machined aluminum, making them ready for quick use in manufacturing jigs, fixtures, robotic grippers, production tooling, and end-use functional parts.



Local manufacturing and engineering units face pressing dual challenges: compressed lead times and a growing share of high-mix, low-volume orders. Custom manufacturing tools—such as fixtures, assembly jigs, inspection gauges, and automated grippers—are the hardest hit. Markforged's additive manufacturing platform effectively shifts production capabilities directly back to the facility floor. By enabling "print-on-demand" iterations right after design changes, it significant reduces traditional tooling lead times that usually stretch into weeks. For Hong Kong's manufacturing environment, characterized by limited space, high labor costs, and tight delivery schedules, this digital solution significantly leverages operational and clinical efficiencies.



Leveraging Unotech's robust industrial technology network in Hong Kong, Markforged's advanced hardware and materials can be efficiently and reliably integrated across universities, research institutes, and manufacturing facilities. Backed by an in-house



team of application engineers, Unotech provides on-site installation, professional training, and tailored application development to help clients shorten supply chains, reduce inventory, and enhance production resilience.



Ivan Siu, Sales Director of Unotech Limited, stated: "We are deeply honored to partner with Markforged, a pioneer in industrial 3D printing. Combining Markforged's technological dominance with our local footprint, we are confident in delivering highly cost-effective, reliable, and innovative manufacturing choices to Hong Kong. Our dedicated technical team will focus on mission-critical industries, including aviation maintenance, electronics manufacturing, medical devices, and precision engineering. These sectors demand superior part strength and rapid turnaround times, which perfectly match the capabilities of CFR technology. We will continue to strengthen our local engineering capabilities to drive the long-term growth of Hong Kong's smart manufacturing ecosystem."



Brian Chen, General Manager of Greater China and Vietnam at Markforged, added: "Hong Kong stands as a vital technology and trade hub within the Greater Bay Area, with a sophisticated customer base spanning multiple advanced manufacturing sectors. We chose Unotech as our exclusive partner because of their deep local technical expertise and comprehensive after-sales service network. An exclusive partnership concentrates accountability, ensuring our customers have a single, seamless point of contact for total peace of mind. Markforged will directly share our extensive repository of case studies and validated material data from the Greater China region with the Unotech team, empowering them to maximize operational efficiency for our medical, aviation, and precision engineering clients."

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