EBANX partners with NetEase Games for Latin American payment processing

SINGAPORE / GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 — Latin America is one of the fastest-growing video game markets in the world, yet millions of its players have long faced barriers to purchasing content because of how they pay. EBANX, a global technology company specializing in cross-border payments for emerging markets, and NetEase Games Club, the official top-up destination for NetEase Games titles, today announced a partnership to expand payment access for players across the region.



Local payment methods close Latin America's credit card gap

Through this collaboration, NetEase Games Club will, in its initial rollout, offer players across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Peru access to the region's widely used local payment methods alongside credit and debit cards. Supported methods include Pix in Brazil, SPEI in Mexico, PagoEfectivo in Peru, and the digital wallet Mercado Pago across the region.

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In Latin America, only one in four adults has a credit card, while more than half of the population aged 15 and older has already made a digital payment, according to World Bank data. For those without access to credit cards, this payment gap is increasingly being filled by local payment methods, including those now available to NetEase Games Club through EBANX.In Brazil, the instant payment system Pix is used by around 170 million people, equivalent to 96% of the adult population, while around 60 million Brazilians do not have a credit card. In Mexico, only 33% have access to one, in a country where more than half of adults use the account-to-account payment system SPEI. In Peru, 37% of adults have a credit card, yet the cash-based PagoEfectivo reaches 64% of the adult population.The commercial impact of closing that gap is well established. For EBANX merchants, integrating Pix has driven revenue uplifts of up to 37% within six months. Adding SPEI in Mexico has produced increases of up to 46% within three months and PagoEfectivo in Peru up to 19% within one month.said, VP of Commercial for APAC at EBANX.The five markets covered by the partnership between NetEase Games Club and EBANX are expected to generate USD 8.4 billion in video game revenues in 2026, according to Payment and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) data analyzed by EBANX. Brazil, the region's largest market, is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion this year.The Latin American video game market grew 6.4% in 2025, according to, outpacing North America (+4.2%) and Europe (+3.6%). The region is home to 372.3 million gamers, with 69% of its online population playing games on at least one platform.The partnership reflects an accelerating movement of APAC companies expanding into Latin America, driven by market saturation at home and the search for new growth corridors. EBANX has operated at the center of this dynamic for years, with an APAC headquarters in Singapore, an office in Shanghai, and a track record serving global video game leaders across more than 20 markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.The company recorded 48% growth in total payment volume (TPV) in 2025, a record in its history, with APAC merchants contributing to that expansion as they increased their presence in Latin American markets. EBANX holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence in Singapore and provides Chinese and broader APAC companies a single, compliant entry point into those markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

and https://www.neteasegames.com/