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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

QUORRA X5 micro-mobility robot debuts at REHACARE trade fair

September 28, 2026 | 11:09
(0) user say
Robotics manufacturer QUORRA launched its X5 micro-mobility robot at the REHACARE International trade exhibition in Germany.
DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2026 – QUORRA X5, a micro-mobility robot, has made its global debut at REHACARE International 2026 – International Trade Fair for Rehabilitation and Care, which opened in Düsseldorf, Germany on 23 September and runs until 26 September. As the world's leading trade fair for rehabilitation, prevention, inclusion and care, REHACARE serves as a key international platform for industry exchange and product showcase.

QUORRA is a global physical AI company focused on Door-to-Door (D2D) mobility scenarios and dedicated to developing micro-mobility robots. Its first mass-produced model, the QUORRA X5, reimagines the form factor of conventional mobility aids. Equipped with five LiDAR sensors and front- and rear-facing cameras, it uses fused LiDAR-vision perception and on-board AI for real-time, 360-degree awareness of its surroundings. On detecting pedestrians, obstacles, steps or uneven ground, it decelerates and brakes within milliseconds, steers around obstacles and passes through narrow passages, and stops safely when the path ahead is impassable. Drop-off protection applies smooth braking on detecting a change in ground level. Smart Cruise, being demonstrated live at the show, holds a set speed while avoiding obstacles without constant joystick input; pulling the joystick back exits the mode.

A 5-inch display shows real-time system status and key operating parameters, with one-tap switching between "Sport" and "Comfort" driving modes. Over-the-air updates enable continuous improvement, while a rear-view camera and reversing collision-avoidance system bring the robot to a smooth, controlled stop. The high-end variant supports autonomous return-to-charge.

Through the iQUORRA app, users can check battery level, online status and real-time location, and operate the robot via Bluetooth remote control within effective range. Caregiver authorization and "Safe Zone" (geofencing) let caregivers define safe activity areas, with instant alerts if the robot leaves preset boundaries.

The QUORRA X5 has won two prestigious international design awards — the Red Dot Award: Design Concept and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA®) presented by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Retaining a stable four-wheel chassis and joystick control, it adopts a foldable body and wraparound cockpit, shedding the clinical look of traditional mobility aids for consumer-electronics styling.

The QUORRA X5 holds CE marking for the European Union and UKCA marking for the United Kingdom, meeting the safety and technical standards of global markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By QUORRA

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TagTag:
QUORRA X5 micro-mobility robot REHACARE International trade exhibition

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