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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daqo New Energy publishes 2025 ESG report

August 01, 2026 | 13:02
(0) user say
Daqo New Energy, a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance report, listed on NYSE under ticker DQ.

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report.

The 2025 ESG report highlights the Company's key achievements with respect to corporate governance, innovation and R&D, employee rights protection, environmental sustainability and emission reductions, as well as social responsibility. "As we navigate this complex industrial environment, Daqo New Energy, as a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon in China, remains firmly committed to its founding vision of sustainable development. We continue to balance quality with efficiency, harnessing innovation as a driving force for growth. We view sound operations as the foundation of our business, address industry challenges with 'Daqo Commitment,' and empower the energy transition with 'Daqo Solutions,' thereby contributing meaningful green momentum to global sustainable development," said Mr. Xiang Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Looking ahead, Daqo New Energy will remain steadfast in its mission, integrating ESG principles more deeply into its overarching development strategy. We will anchor our governance with higher standards, protect the ecosystem through concrete action, fuel innovation with greater momentum, and empower employees with greater care. By championing the high-quality, sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry and joining hands with global partners to build a green and low-carbon future, we strive to contribute even greater strength to the global energy transition and the sustainable development of humanity."

In the 2025 ESG report, Daqo New Energy disclosed its ESG Development Strategy, which defines its short-, medium-, and long-term sustainable development objectives:

  • Short-term objective (2023-2025): Increase the proportion of clean energy used and reduce waste emission intensity per unit of output value; optimize comprehensive energy consumption per unit of product, improve product quality, and achieve a sustainable balance between quality and energy efficiency; improve the recycling rate of raw and auxiliary materials and build a resource-efficient, eco-friendly circular economy system; and leverage industrial advantages to drive innovation and upgrading, so that product, commercial, social and environmental value are mutually reinforcing.
  • Medium-term objective: Achieve carbon peaking, with clean energy accounting for over 80% of total energy consumption by 2030. Notably, Inner Mongolia Daqo New Energy already exceeded this target in 2025 by achieving an 85% clean electricity ratio in its annual electricity consumption.
  • Long-term objective: Achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

To read the report in full, please visit the Company's investor relations website at: https://www.dqsolar.com/ESG

For more information, please visit http://www.dqsolar.com/.

By PR Newswire

Daqo New Energy Corp.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Daqo New Energy ESG ESG Report

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