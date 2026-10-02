Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Building the VIFC starts with increased financial talent pool

October 02, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
As Vietnam moves to develop its own financial hub, Helen Brand, chief executive at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), shared with VIR’s Hazy Tran that a deep pool of internationally qualified professionals and tech-enabled skills will be critical for lasting competitiveness.

How important will a highly skilled financial workforce be to the success and competitiveness of Vietnam’s International Financial Centre (VIFC)?

A highly skilled financial workforce will be absolutely critical to the success and competitiveness of the VIFC. The people working within an international financial centre are effectively the air it breathes because they need to give international investors and other stakeholders confidence in the competence of the market.

It is not just about the data, but also how that data is presented and interpreted, as well as the quality of the individuals and teams responsible for doing so.

We are seeing a significant opportunity in the region. The ACCA conducts a global economic conditions survey with the Institute of Management Accountants every quarter, and has done so since 2008. In the second quarter of this year, confidence in Asia-Pacific and ASEAN rose significantly above historical norms, while confidence in Europe, the US, and North America was below historical norms.

There is therefore a strong willingness and opportunity to invest in this region. Capital wants to come here, but it will require the skills and expertise to attract, manage, and administer that capital effectively.

Building the VIFC starts with increased financial talent pool
Helen Brand, chief executive at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

What skills and capabilities do financial professionals need at the moment?

Many of these skills are common across markets, but they are particularly relevant to Vietnam at the moment, especially with the introduction of international financial centre initiatives.

Traditionally, accountants have focused on accurately reporting on the past and ensuring compliance. Increasingly, however, they are being asked to help predict the future in areas such as decision-making and investment. Professional judgment therefore becomes an increasingly critical skill.

Sustainability is another key area. It is not about adding another layer of compliance. It is about understanding how to develop suitable business strategies, identify the risks and opportunities arising from related business practices, and incorporate them into businesses and long-term investment plans.

Our research shows that although professionals recognise the importance of sustainability, many do not feel adequately prepared or trained to address it. There is therefore a clear skills gap and a significant opportunity for development.

Finally, technology is critical. We describe this as there being no choice between being an accountant and being a technology expert. Accountants will increasingly be technology-enabled, so they need to understand how technology integrates into their roles and, more importantly, how it can help drive business outcomes.

What lessons can Vietnam learn from established financial hubs?

We have just celebrated 25 years of the ACCA in Vietnam, and it has taken that long to build the strong position we have today. One of the key lessons is that capability does not develop overnight. You cannot simply switch on a system and suddenly have a large pool of qualified professionals.

We have had businesses tell us that they want hundreds of ACCA members, but these professionals do not simply appear. They have to be developed through education and training, which takes time.

Vietnam needs to prepare its skilled workforce well in advance and ensure that the necessary talent is available. We also believe that assigning institutional ownership to this task can have a positive effect. Talent development for an international financial centre should not be left to chance; it requires a focused institutional effort based on the capabilities the centre will need.

There may understandably be concerns among policymakers when talent leaves the country, but our experience shows that in a vibrant economy with strong opportunities, people who gain international exposure can return with broader perspectives and stronger capabilities, allowing them to contribute even more effectively to Vietnam.

How will the VIFC partnership contribute to training and skills development?

There are many specific activities that the ACCA has undertaken in Vietnam in the past. For example, following adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards in Vietnam, we developed Vietnamese-language certifications to help professionals prepare for adoption.

We have also conducted technical workshops with the International Accounting Standards Board and have chaired the Sustainability Reporting Awards under the Vietnam Listed Company Awards for more than a decade.

We see these activities continuing as Vietnam’s needs evolve. Our role is to bring global perspectives and experience to address the specific requirements and challenges facing Vietnam at different stages of development. In particular, we will work with the VIFC.

The ACCA has also been working with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, particularly under Malaysia’s leadership last year, to develop a sustainability roadmap. We believe this roadmap is relevant to ASEAN as a whole and could also be applied in Vietnam to support the planning and implementation of financial sustainability standards.

Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC

Green finance and carbon markets are taking shape as key areas of development for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Danang, alongside efforts to build the regulatory, technological, and human-capital foundations needed to support new financial activities.
VIFC-HCMC and ACCA prioritise global-standard finance talent VIFC-HCMC and ACCA prioritise global-standard finance talent

The development of an international financial centre is placing greater emphasis on finance professionals equipped to meet global standards, as the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City moves towards full operation and deeper engagement with international capital
VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

Vietnam’s International Financial Centre is moving towards a new phase of development, with international standards, finance talent, green finance, and regulatory capacity emerging as key requirements for turning the country’s dual-city model into functioning markets.
VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

The development of the Vietnam's International Financial Centre in Danang (VIFC-DN) is bringing regulatory certainty, international standards, professional talent, and green-finance infrastructure into focus as the centre takes shape.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VIFC financial talent acca Helen Brand

Related Contents

VIFC entrants need to build flexible structures as framework takes shape

VIFC entrants need to build flexible structures as framework takes shape

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC

Green finance, carbon markets emerge as key focus for Danang's VIFC

Trust and transparency take centre stage at VIFC forum

Trust and transparency take centre stage at VIFC forum

VIFC moves from institution-building to substantive operations

VIFC moves from institution-building to substantive operations

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Long-delayed LNG power projects may be replaced in revised PDP VIII

Long-delayed LNG power projects may be replaced in revised PDP VIII

Foreign investors seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem

Foreign investors seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem

Localities report breakthrough results in FDI in first nine months

Localities report breakthrough results in FDI in first nine months

Why Asian FDI is flowing into northern Vietnam’s industrial parks

Why Asian FDI is flowing into northern Vietnam’s industrial parks

Hung Yen unveils adjusted master plan with three economic zones

Hung Yen unveils adjusted master plan with three economic zones

Ho Chi Minh City climbs 17 places in Global Financial Centres Index

Ho Chi Minh City climbs 17 places in Global Financial Centres Index

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Huuch launches controller free artificial intelligence motion gaming box

Huuch launches controller free artificial intelligence motion gaming box

Citi honours 13 banks with 2025 STP Awards

Citi honours 13 banks with 2025 STP Awards

Hiteck licenses neurotrophic keratitis eye drop HT006 to Visara

Hiteck licenses neurotrophic keratitis eye drop HT006 to Visara

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020