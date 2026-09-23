VIFC-Danang forum focuses on green finance and regulatory certainty

These issues featured prominently at the VIFC-ACCA Forum 2026 in Danang, held on September 18. Organised by the Executive Agency of VIFC-DN and ACCA under the patronage of Danang People's Committee, the forum brought together representatives from international professional organisations, financial and legal advisory firms, ratings agencies, and public authorities.

The forum discussed two areas closely linked to the development of an international financial centre: the institutional and legal conditions for attracting international investors, and the market infrastructure needed to support green finance and carbon markets.

It also marked the signing of an MoU between the Executive Agency of VIFC-DN and ACCA, covering cooperation in finance and accounting, professional development, international experience-sharing, and access to international expert networks.

The agreement was signed by Ren Varma, head of ACCA Mainland Southeast Asia, and Le Son Phong, vice chairman of the Executive Agency of VIFC-DN.

ACCA and VIFC-DN sign an MoU to strengthen cooperation. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The focus then moved to the conditions that shape investor confidence in international financial centres.

Kevin Iwanaga, senior advisor on Strategy and Coordination at the Executive Agency of VIFC-DN, said international financial centres are built on more than physical infrastructure and investment incentives. Trust, transparency, regulatory certainty, and institutional capacity are key considerations when investors decide where to establish a presence or commit capital over the longer term.

Those issues framed the first panel, “From Institutions to Capital Flows: Governance Framework and Legal Mechanisms to Attract International Investors”, which brought together Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, Truong Hanh Linh, deputy general director of KPMG Vietnam, Samir Safar-Aly, director and head of FinTech & Financial Services at PwC Legal Middle East, and Dr lawyer Nguyen Trung Nam, deputy director of the Vietnam Mediation Centre and founding lawyer of EPLegal.

The panel examined the role of international standards in attracting capital, the legal and governance foundations required by VIFC-DN, and the factors considered by international investors when choosing a financial centre. Financial crime, cyber threats, operational disruption, climate risks, and changing regulatory requirements were among the risk-management issues considered.

Regulatory certainty was discussed alongside the need to accommodate new financial activities and innovation. Effective implementation and enforcement were also highlighted as part of the institutional framework supporting investor confidence.

The discussion extended beyond regulation to the people and professional services required to support a financial centre. Finance, accounting, auditing, risk management, legal services, and fintech were among the areas covered in relation to professional capacity, alongside mechanisms for attracting international specialists and service providers.

Experience from established financial centres in Asia and the Middle East also featured in the discussion, particularly in considering how VIFC-DN can develop within a regional financial landscape where international investors have established alternatives.

The VIFC-ACCA Forum 2026 in Danang focuses on international capital and sustainable finance. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The second panel shifted the focus to green capital and the market infrastructure required to support sustainable investment.

“Mobilising International Green Capital through VIFC: From Carbon Markets to Sustainable Investment Platforms” brought together Pham Nam Hung from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Pham Thi Thanh Huyen of the International Finance Corporation, Chang Hung Chun of KPMG Vietnam, and Jeffrey Lee of Moody’s Ratings, with Iwanaga as moderator.

The availability and quality of nformation on environmental, social, and governance standards was among the key issues raised. Comparable data, independent verification and assurance, and mechanisms for monitoring performance were discussed in relation to how investors assess sustainable-finance opportunities.

The discussion also turned to Vietnam's emerging carbon market, including the policy and market infrastructure needed to support transparency, credibility, and compatibility with international expectations.

The integrity of carbon credits was considered alongside the development of common data standards, verification and assurance, credible assessments, and performance monitoring. These issues were discussed as part of the infrastructure needed to support sustainable and sustainability-linked finance.

Taken together, the two panels placed the development of VIFC-DN within a broader set of requirements, spanning regulation and governance on one side and financial-market infrastructure, professional capacity, and green-finance mechanisms on the other.

KPMG Vietnam and ACCA partner to support development of IFC KPMG in Vietnam and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants have joined forces to support the development of Vietnam’s international financial centre.