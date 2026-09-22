VIFC-HCMC and ACCA prioritise global-standard finance talent

Building a financial ecosystem that meets international standards and upholds a high degree of transparency has become a central priority. The centre's development therefore extends beyond financial infrastructure and products to the professional capabilities needed to support its operations and engagement with international investors.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) jointly organised the ACCA - VIFC Forum 2026 on September 17 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attended the ACCA - VIFC Forum 2026. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The event brought together around 300 delegates from government regulatory bodies, financial institutions, investment funds, businesses, professional associations, and specialised service providers to discuss the institutional and market foundations required for an internationally connected financial ecosystem.

VIFC-HCMC is currently focusing on four strategic product and market segments: investment funds and asset management, international bond markets, fintech, and commodity derivatives. These areas form key building blocks of its broader ambition to establish a platform connecting international capital with Vietnam's development needs.

The forum examined the professional standards and capabilities required to support this development, with discussions covering financial reporting, governance, sustainability, and access to international capital markets.

Helen Brand, ACCA’s chief executive. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said Vietnam is at a significant point in its deeper integration into the global economy and financial system.

“Finance is international because business is international. What matters most is the value a business creates, not where it is based. The door of opportunity is opening wider for businesses in countries and regions that were once held back from economic opportunities simply by geography,” Brand said.

She highlighted the role of international standards in strengthening transparency, comparability, and the quality of information relied upon by investors, regulators, and markets. ACCA will continue working with VIFC-HCMC on finance talent development, professional training, and human-capacity building.

“I’m delighted to pledge ACCA’s full support for Vietnam’s aspirations to develop an international financial centre,” she stated.

Beyond professional standards and talent, the development of an international financial centre requires a broader set of financial, regulatory, and institutional foundations to support greater international participation. Alexandra Smith, British consul general in Ho Chi Minh City, outlined the areas where the UK is working with Vietnam to strengthen these foundations, including access to finance, the green transition, and the financial system.

“British financial institutions, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, are working with Vietnamese partners on trade finance, supply chain finance, and working capital,” Smith said. “Dragon Capital manages approximately $6 billion in assets, while Eastspring Vietnam, part of Prudential's asset management business, manages around $7 billion. UK Export Finance has committed $6.5 billion to mobilise finance and unlock opportunities in Vietnam.”

Green finance is another area of cooperation. In Ho Chi Minh City, the UK's Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transition programme is supporting Vietnam in strengthening green finance regulations, piloting financial solutions, and aligning VIFC with international standards.

Smith also highlighted legal and regulatory certainty as an important consideration for international investors.

“International investors tell me every day that they want consistency. Consistency comes from legal certainty, predictability, effective dispute resolution, and transparent regulatory processes that align with international best practice,” she said.

The UK is supporting Vietnam in developing the legal and regulatory foundations for VIFC, including cooperation with the Vietnamese Supreme Court on establishing the international financial centre court in Ho Chi Minh City. The work draws on global expertise and encourages the use of English common law in international commerce.

The morning programme featured two sessions examining issues relevant to the development of an internationally integrated and credible financial centre. The first covered governance, financial reporting, and international standards, including International Financial Reporting Standards and International Accounting Standards, with discussions focusing on transparency, disclosure, comparability, corporate governance, and international investor expectations.

The second examined environmental, social, and governance standards and sustainable finance, covering sustainability reporting, green finance, and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) disclosure standards. Attention also turned to the capabilities required by businesses and finance professionals to adopt these frameworks and improve access to international capital markets.

The cooperation between VIFC-HCMC and ACCA builds on the MoU signed at the Vietnam-UK High-Level Economic Forum in London in October 2025. ACCA has also participated in the UK-Vietnam International Financial Centre Working Group, established in 2023 at the request of the Vietnamese government, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and coordination by TheCityUK.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Executive Authority of VIFC-HCMC and ACCA signed a new MOU covering workforce development, professional training, international knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building for the financial services ecosystem.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Richard D. McClellan, CEO of the Executive Authority of VIFC-HCMC, along with Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, Alex Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, and To Quoc Hung, country manager of ACCA Vietnam.

VIFC-HCMC and ACCA representatives at the signing ceremony for a new MoU. Photo: ACCA Vietnam

The agreement coincides with ACCA's 25th anniversary in Vietnam. The organisation opened its representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2001 and now has more than 1,300 members and over 7,000 students nationwide.

Later in the afternoon, VIFC-HCMC and ACCA held a working session to discuss the direction and scope of cooperation. The meeting was attended by Brand, chief financial officers from multinational companies in ACCA's network, representatives of the British Consulate General, and BritCham Vietnam.

Discussions focused on the requirements of the international business community and the workforce and professional services needed to support international financial activity as VIFC-HCMC develops.

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