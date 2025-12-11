Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

December 11, 2025 | 12:00
(0) user say
Vietnam must accelerate product upgrades and supply chain transparency to maintain its export strength in the United States as the demand rebounds and buyers seek quality, responsibility, and production reliability.
Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s leading position in the US market

This urgency was further highlighted on December 10 when the Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted the Vietnam-US Trade Forum 2025 under the theme “30 years of economic and trade cooperation – Overcoming challenges, entering a new era”, gathering policymakers, economists, industry associations, and leading enterprises from both countries to reaffirm the US as Vietnam’s largest export market and outline evolving requirements shaping future cooperation.

As reported at the forum, by the end of November, Vietnam’s export revenue had reached $430.14 billion, up more than 16 per cent on-year. Exports to the US accounted for $138.6 billion, or over 32 per cent of the total, underscoring the enduring strategic role of the world’s largest consumer market for electronics, computers, phones, textiles, footwear, wood products, and seafood.

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh emphasised that the jump in bilateral trade from under $500 million in 1995 to today’s record level was not a sudden breakthrough but the product of continuous reform, deeper global integration, and the alignment of interests between the two economies over nearly three decades.

Export industries continue to show strong and diversified momentum. According to Dr. Tran Toan Thang of the Institute for Strategy and Policy on Finance and Economics, electronics, phones, and computers grew by more than 40 per cent, reflecting the trend of US corporations expanding procurement from Vietnam as they restructure global supply chains.

Textiles and footwear have also recovered visibly, with the US still accounting for around 38 per cent of sector export turnover.

Wood and furniture exports have shifted back to positive growth, while consumer goods, homeware, and sporting equipment continue rising.

For seafood, Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) general secretary Nguyen Hoai Nam reported stable exports to the US at around $2-2.2 billion this year.

Industry representatives at the forum repeatedly underscored Vietnam’s rising role in global supply networks. Matt Priest, president of Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), applauded Vietnamese manufacturers for strengthening standards, transparency, and traceability as well as their ability to fulfil large and complex orders, capabilities increasingly valued by US brands and retailers.

As US demand recovers, expectations for quality, responsibility, and reliability are rising accordingly. Nguyen Hong Duong, deputy director of the Foreign Market Development Department, highlighted that businesses must keep pace with stricter requirements on origin verification, labour practices, and environmental commitments. Meeting these evolving benchmarks, he said, is essential for safeguarding market presence and building trust with US partners.

“To maintain their market share, businesses cannot rely on outdated production methods,” Duong stressed. “They must upgrade standards, increase domestic value-added, and maintain rigorous control over input materials.”

Policy experts participating in the December 10 discussions also recommended a more forward-looking business mindset. Dr. Thang noted that Vietnamese enterprises should strengthen supply chain management, diversify sourcing strategies, and improve risk planning to adapt to global production shifts. For key export industries such as electronics, wood, and high-value manufacturing, such adjustments ensure continuity of orders and long-term partnerships.

Vietnamese exporters increasingly recognise that the US market is becoming more selective, with higher expectations for safety, quality assurance, and supply-chain transparency. While these requirements add to compliance efforts, they also create opportunities for enterprises capable of meeting premium standards and offering reliable, modernised production.

Ngo Chung Khanh, deputy director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department, encouraged businesses to shift from viewing the US solely as a buying market to cultivating deeper, mutually beneficial partnerships. This includes maintaining strong exports while increasing imports of high-quality US materials and technologies to enhance production capacity, balance trade flows, and elevate domestic manufacturing.

Economists agree that Vietnamese enterprises must focus on improving production processes, investing in forecasting capability, and strengthening sustainable manufacturing practices. This approach will help Vietnam consolidate its position in the world’s largest consumer market and expand its reach into other high-value export destinations.

By Nguyen Thu

US market Vietnam

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Foreign funds accumulate consumer stocks in Vietnam

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Vietnam positions logistics as strategic growth engine

How AWS is powering the next-gen data era

