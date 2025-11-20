Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce hub

Amazon is planning to transform Vietnam into its e-commerce export hub for Southeast Asia in 2026. The move is a significant step in the country's evolution from a manufacturing powerhouse to a digitally integrated trading economy.

Cross-border e-commerce is on the upward trend, with an export value predicted to rise from $3.5 billion in 2023 to $5.8 billion by 2028. Over the past five years, the number of Vietnamese products listed on Amazon has surged by more than 300 per cent, with 18 million items now available to customers worldwide.

Amazon's latest decision aligns perfectly with this trajectory. By choosing Vietnam as its regional export hub, the company is integrating local manufacturing into its global logistics and retail ecosystem – a system that functions both as a physical logistics backbone and as a digital supply-chain platform.

Products made in Vietnam can now be shipped directly to Amazon's overseas fulfilment centres, particularly in the US and Europe, helping delivery times and reducing transaction costs.

Likewise, Payoneer, the global financial technology company, also participated in the Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Seller Conference 2025 on November 6 to help Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly export e-commerce sellers, overcome cross-border payment challenges and expand with ease.

Under the theme of “Technological Breakthrough - Driving Global Export Growth”, the event explored e-commerce trends, imparted insights on digital growth and strategies, and gathered more than 1,500 Vietnamese sellers, service providers, industry associations, and communities to explore opportunities for global expansion.

As Vietnam maintains its position as one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, Payoneer remains committed to supporting and growing alongside Vietnamese sellers to contribute to the local economy. Payoneer's participation at the Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Seller Conference 2025 highlights its continued investment in Vietnam and its role as a protégé for underserved sellers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Viet Vu, country manager of Payoneer Vietnam, said, “We shared practical solutions and demonstrated that with access to financial tools and guidance support, going global doesn't have to be out of reach. At Payoneer, we remain steadfast in delivering the infrastructure and long-term stability that Amazon sellers need to compete on the world stage.”

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the region and the third largest in Southeast Asia, with 60 million online shoppers. Resilient and innovative local SMEs are driving this growth. Vietnam's SMEs make up nearly 98 per cent of the total enterprises in Vietnam, with 940,000 and counting.

Recently, the Ministry of Trade and Industry raised Vietnam's e-commerce growth target to 25.5 per cent, up from the initial 20-22 per cent, with total value projected to reach $28 billion after the market delivered better-than-expected results.

Nguyen Thanh Duong, deputy head of the Trade Promotion Capacity Development Division under the Trade Promotion Agency, said, "The agency is collaborating with major platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon, and TikTok to launch National Pavilions, supporting businesses engaging in cross-border ecommerce. Preliminary results show that over 50 per cent of participating companies have received orders, with an average value of tens of thousands of dollars."

At the same time, the agency is finalising several major policies, such as the national e-commerce development plan for 2026-2030 and the Go Export programme, while developing a set of indicators to assess digital transformation readiness for both regulatory agencies and businesses.

"Thousands of small enterprises and cooperatives have participated in training sessions, such as managing online stores, livestreaming for cross-border sales, and applying AI in advertising. These initiatives are an important springboard for Vietnamese businesses to enhance competitiveness. In addition, Vietnam's overseas trade offices are increasingly playing the role of an extended arm, providing early warnings, legal information, and insights into new consumer trends," Duong said.

