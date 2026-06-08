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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Karrie demonstrates AI mechanical engineering capabilities for accelerated computing at Computex 2026

June 08, 2026 | 15:06
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Karrie has showcased its AI mechanical engineering capabilities at Computex 2026 in Taipei, targeting the rapidly growing global demand for AI computing power and accelerated computing infrastructure.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - The global demand for AI computing power continues to experience a massive construction boom. At the highly anticipated exhibition COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, Karrie, a globally leading server mechanical engineering solutions provider, showcased its latest advancements in AI server chassis and rack-scale mechanical solutions. Observing the latest dynamics from the recently concluded NVIDIA GTC 2026 conference to this year's COMPUTEX, it is evident that AI hardware infrastructure is rapidly evolving from the server level to rack-scale deployment, placing higher demands on high-density mechanical design, modular configuration, and liquid-cooling readiness. Driven by this evolution, Karrie has expanded its footprint from traditional server chassis manufacturing into the global AI hardware ecosystem, encompassing early engineering involvement, precision mechanical component development, and volume manufacturing execution.

Since its official inclusion in NVIDIA's approved and recommended vendor lists for server chassis and rack components in September 2025, Karrie has continually advanced its collaborations based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and DGX-related platforms. During COMPUTEX this year, Karrie's relevant server products and mechanical solutions have been featured prominently across the booths of major technology giants, showcasing its milestone achievements spanning from front-end R&D and collaborative design to back-end precision manufacturing. As highlighted by Karrie's official statement during the exhibition: "We are proud to support NVIDIA MGX™ and be part of the ecosystem shaping the next generation of AI factories."

Mechanical Technology Upgrade: Transitioning from Traditional Chassis to Full-Scale AI Mechanical Integration to Accelerate Hardware Deployment

As the industry undergoes this generational technological shift, mechanical engineering has become a critical part of system readiness. Behind every advanced AI computing platform is a robust, precise, and production-ready mechanical foundation—from rack-level structures and server chassis to key brackets, frames, and other precision assemblies that support system integration, serviceability, and large-scale deployment.

Leveraging decades of experience in server chassis, precision metal and plastic components, tooling development, automation, and high-volume manufacturing, Karrie consistently turns complex AI server and rack-level requirements into practical, production-ready, and deployment-flexible mechanical solutions. These capabilities support customers in accelerating their infrastructure rollouts based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.

Deeply Aligned with the Core Supply Chain: Early Engineering Involvement Empowers Tech Leaders Toward Volume Deployment

At COMPUTEX 2026, in addition to NVIDIA, multiple system integrators and ODM partners also showcased Karrie's 1U, 2U, and 6U series AI chassis and rack-related products developed based on the MGX architecture. This extensive display fully demonstrates Karrie's executive capability in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions and rapid prototyping, solidifying its position as a highly engaged mechanical engineering partner in the global AI supply chain.

Strategic Positioning for the Future of Intelligent Computing: Serving as a Trusted Mechanical Partner to Build the Physical Foundation for Accelerated Computing

As AI factories continue to scale worldwide, Karrie is committed to serving as a trusted mechanical engineering strategic partner for global technology leaders. The Group will continue to deepen its collaboration with world-class chipmakers, server brands, and cloud service providers to build the ultimate physical foundation for the accelerated computing ecosystem.

Karrie — A Leading Mechanical Partner for Global AI Computing Infrastructure.

http://www.karrie.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Karrie International Holdings Limited

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TagTag:
Karrie Mechanical engineering capabilities Accelerated computing Global demand for AI

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